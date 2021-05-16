The site of Weidner Field, the new multiuse stadium southwest of Sahwatch and Cimarron streets in downtown Colorado Springs, has a varied history of owners and uses that dates back more than a century.
An early Colorado Springs iron fence manufacturer, Hassell Iron Works, operated a foundry on the site in the late 1880s, according to Gazette archives.
Hassell also was a supplier to the Denver Equipment Co., which purchased Hassell in 1941. Denver Equipment also operated a foundry on the site, where metals were melted and molded. Pumps and liquid-solid separating devices for the sand, gravel and chemical industries also were manufactured there.
Denver Equipment was sold several times over the years — to Pittsburgh-based Joy Manufacturing in 1967, to a group of local and Texas investors in 1989, to Svedala Industries of Sweden in 1992 and to Finnish manufacturer Metso Minerals in 2000.
Metso, which carried on the production of pumps and liquid-solid separating devices, closed its plant on the site in 2003. It sold the land three years later for $6 million to a partnership of Springs real estate firm Griffis/Blessing and Dallas businessman Ray Washburne.
In 2007, the Colorado Springs City Council designated 19.2 acres in southwest downtown, including the stadium site, as an urban renewal district. Griffis/Blessing and Washburne envisioned a mixed-use retail, office and residential project called CityGate on the property; the project, however, never took off in the wake of the Great Recession.
The property was sold to a company controlled by local businessman and philanthropist Phil Lane and is now owned by Switchbacks Entertainment, owner of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team, the stadium’s primary tenant.
Weidner Apartment Homes, the suburban-Seattle multifamily developer and owner that partnered with the Switchbacks ownership to fund about two-thirds of the stadium's $47 million cost, has purchased several parcels to the south, southwest and west of the venue. The company says it plans nearly 1,200 apartments over roughly the next decade on its land around the stadium.
Neighborhoods near the stadium, meanwhile, are a mix of industrial, retail and other businesses and nonprofits.
Colorado Springs Utilities' Martin Drake coal-fired power plant, which is slated to close in the next few years, sits west of Weidner Field; the Salvation Army’s shelter for homeless families, known as the Montgomery Center, operates about 1½ blocks to the south on Sierra Madre Street; and The Warehouse Restaurant and an ANB Bank stand east of the stadium.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum opened in July two blocks north of the stadium, while downtown's New South End — a thriving restaurant and bar district — is two blocks east.