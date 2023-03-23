The dollar value of new apartments, hotels, restaurants and other investments being made in downtown Colorado Springs continued to grow last year — albeit at a slower clip after some developers hit the pause button because of rising interest rates and economic uncertainties.

The Downtown Partnership, the area's leading advocacy group, released its eighth annual State of Downtown report Thursday — a snapshot of facts, figures and economic indicators about the area from the last year. It showed projects that have been completed, are under construction or have been announced from 2013 through 2022 now totals $2.3 billion, a $162.1 million or 7.5% increase from the previous year.

Though the amount of additional downtown investment last year is nothing to ignore, it's modest when compared with a $436.7 million, or 25.4%, year-over-year gain shown in last year's State of Downtown report, which captured investments made between 2013 and 2021.

Factors that contributed to a slower pace of downtown investment included the high cost of construction materials and the difficulty of finding labor, Susan Edmondson, the Downtown Partnership's president and CEO, said via email.

But more expensive capital costs also influenced the ability and willingness of developers to move ahead on new projects, according to Edmondson and the State of Downtown report. Borrowing costs started to rise last year when the Federal Reserve began a series of interest rate hikes in an effort to cool inflation.

"If you didn’t have your financing in place by mid-2022, you likely are facing challenges," Edmondson said.

At the same time, and from a statistical perspective, downtown's steady growth means greater amounts of capital must be invested in new projects to show a sizeable percentage increase in the area's overall investment total, she said.

Colorado Springs isn't alone; all cities have been affected by slowing capital markets, Edmondson said.

"But we’re better positioned because our storefront occupancy remains high, several projects already are under construction and continuing smoothly and our return-to-office figures are higher than many cities," she said. "Plus, with new attractions and new hotels, there’s even more of a draw to downtown Colorado Springs than ever before."

Apartments continue to be a major focal point of downtown developers and stand to have some of the biggest ripple effects in the area, according to the State of Downtown report.

Nearly 2,000 units are expected to open in the next two years, which are spread out across 10 projects being built by eight developers, the report says.

"These new residents will drive demand for flexible work spaces, dining and nightlife spots, micromobility options and more resident-serving amenities," the report predicts.

Downtown renters, Edmondson added, "will be essential loyal customers to our small businesses. Equally important, these are folks who want to work near where they live, so downtown will continue to grow as a talent magnet."

Asked what she was most satisfied with in downtown over the last year, Edmondson cited the launch of a free shuttle bus service — called ZEB — that she said is a critical step to provide a greater ease of getting around the area.

"Usage of the shuttle has been solid," Edmondson said. "It’s a clean, convenient, pleasant experience to take the ZEB."

She also lauded the resilience of downtown's small businesses, such as restauranteurs who were willing to rebrand, innovate and embrace new dining concepts in the face of operational challenges.

A disappointment in 2022?

"We need to move more quickly on improving our streetscaping, lighting and sidewalks," Edmondson said, "to ensure people of all abilities can safely and conveniently walk around downtown."