Downtown Colorado Springs' September Sidewalk Sales will take on added importance Saturday for the area's retailers, restaurants and attractions.

An underground electrical fire early Monday morning knocked out power for a number of downtown businesses over multiple blocks, causing several to close their doors for a day or more. The outage left some stores and restaurants scrambling to make up for lost sales and added expenses, such as bringing in generators or disposing of spoiled food.

As a result, the Downtown Partnership advocacy group is encouraging shoppers and diners to support stores and restaurants by coming downtown Saturday during the third weekend of the September Sidewalk Sales, where some businesses offer special sales and discounts. Additional September Sidewalk Sales will take place Sept. 23 and 30.

"We just want to remind folks that our independent shops and restaurants downtown are your friends and neighbors," said Susan Edmondson, the Downtown Partnership's president and CEO. "Over 90% of our storefront businesses are locally owned and operated."

Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, which will be great weather for area residents to embrace downtown businesses, Edmondson said. In addition to the event's participating merchants, musician Andy Clifton will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday outside Inherent Clothiers, 123 N. Tejon St.

"It's been a really rough week for, particularly, our retailers as well as some of our restaurants, with this fire," Edmondson said. "So it's a great chance to come out and support local, and have a good time doing it."

Monday's fire, in which flames were seen shooting up through manholes on Kiowa Street, between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue, was caused by an underground equipment failure, Colorado Springs Utilities officials have said.

Dozens of businesses were affected and unable to operate; Utilities officials announced late Thursday that all power had been restored to affected customers.

Eclectic CO., a retail co-op at 214½ N. Tejon St. that houses multiple vendors and artists who sell apparel, gifts and other items, was forced to close Monday, but reopened Tuesday, said co-owner and founder Peri Bolts. Eclectic also has a location at 2518 W. Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.

"It wasn't too bad," she said. "It stings, but it's not going to wreck us."

Still, an event such as the September Sidewalk Sales — apart from the holiday shopping and tourism seasons — will help draw attention to downtown businesses such as hers and others, Bolts said.

"Any small incentive or any little thing that we can do to bring locals down and remind you that there are great shops and restaurants downtown, any little thing like that we can do is great," Bolts said. "It's not the be-all, end-all of our September, but it is a great little reminder to people, if the weather's still nice, we have a lot of great stuff all the time, but why not come and check it out on a beautiful Saturday?"

Good Eye at 115 N. Tejon St., which sells new and vintage women's clothing, jewelry and accessories, is always closed on Monday, but remained shuttered Tuesday because of the power outage, said owner Nickie Frye.

The loss of power and Tuesday's store closure, Frye said, compounded an outage Sept. 7 by Square, the payment processing platform that she uses for credit card sales.

"It's actually connected also to our website, and so we had nothing on that day (Sept. 7) as well," Frye said of Square. "It's out of your control and so I spent that day worrying about how long that was going to be down and what I was going to do in the meantime.

"And then," she said, "to have no power at all, it's just another thing that's completely out of my control, but I need to come up with a solution that works for my business and my staff."

Some businesses operated temporarily with generators and lanterns because of the power outage, Frye said. She purchased lanterns and was prepared to use her phone's Square app to run customer transactions, though her power then was restored Wednesday.

"We just let Tuesday go," Frye said. "These things happen, so as a small-business owner, you're kind of used to being thrown into a position where you have to come up with something on the fly and just be creative. This was just so unexpected. This was something that we never could have imagined.

"Having a zero dollar day is just very bad," she added. "If my neighbors are doing well, I'm doing well. The whole downtown is thriving when everybody has a good day. When everybody's down, it's a bad day for all of us."

One positive thing that came out of the power outage: Downtown business people pulled together and shared ideas and information about what happened and how to respond, Frye said. She said she and others also sought to patronize neighboring businesses to help them out.

"Downtown is pretty much, 100%, small locally owned businesses. We are not chains," Frye said. "These are people who live in the community. And it's important to be supportive of that, and it's really cool to have that unique shopping and dining experience. That's not anywhere else in Colorado Springs. And we need to support it. If we don't, we're going to lose it."

As such, Saturday's September Sidewalk Sales will help shine a spotlight on downtown businesses, Frye said.

"Most of us are offering special deals, also," she said. "So it's a good time to consider starting holiday shopping or just come down for fun. Even just coming down and saying hello, and walking around and making a small purchase somewhere, it helps. It helps all of us."