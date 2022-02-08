A multistory apartment project that won't open until year's end in downtown Colorado Springs already is slated for an expansion that will nearly double its size.
Norwood Development Group, one of the city's largest real estate developers, plans to build a six-story, 122-unit apartment community northeast of Vermijo Avenue and Weber Street, which will go up adjacent to a five-story, 154-unit project the company is constructing northwest of Vermijo and Wahsatch avenues.
The combined 276-unit complex, to be linked by a second-level, pedestrian bridge, would be Norwood's third in downtown. The latest project will be called "VIM" — a testament to the energy and enthusiasm that renters are expected to bring to their downtown living experience, said Jeff Finn, a company senior vice president.
In 2018, Norwood and partner Griffis/Blessing of Colorado Springs opened the upscale 171-unit 333 ECO southwest of Colorado and Wahsatch avenues; two years later, they opened the luxury 177-unit Mae on Cascade northeast of Cascade Avenue and Rio Grande Street. Norwood also plans several hundred units in southwest downtown, in an area it now calls Park Union.
VIM, which began construction in January 2021, will begin leasing units around November or December, Finn said. Construction on the expansion is targeted to begin this summer, with units available in spring 2024, he said.
VIM will help meet a demand for downtown living, but also will deliver apartments whose rents will be lower than those of 333 ECO and The Mae on Cascade, Finn said.
Though rents haven't been set, VIM has been designed as workforce housing for teachers, police and firefighters, restaurant workers and others who can't necessarily afford pricier apartments.
"We know there are people who want to live in these other places that maybe just either can't afford it or they're just priced out," Finn said. "Or they walk into ECO or The Mae and say, 'This is nice, but, man, I wish it was a couple hundred dollars less a month.'
"So, we feel really confident that with the influx of new multifamily in downtown, not only is there a demand for the kind of living opportunities that VIM is, (but) that we will be successful doing that," Finn said. "That's why the expansion."
333 ECO's website shows monthly rents as low as $1,408 for a studio with one bathroom, and as high as $3,140 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit. At The Mae, a one-bathroom studio goes for as low as $1,438, while a two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment can be as high as $3,963, the project's website shows.
Colorado Springs' average apartment rent in the third quarter of last year was nearly $1,500 a month.
VIM's initial 154 units will be contained within two buildings that will sit on two levels of parking. Amenities will include fitness options, lounge spaces, a club room, social and work spaces and a courtyard with grilling stations and gaming areas. A rooftop deck will feature a 12-person hot tub, fire pit and interior lounge.
VIM's second phase, also composed of two buildings on top of two parking levels, will have expanded fitness areas, a coworking business center and a half-dozen micro office suites for renters working at home, a courtyard and rooftop deck with a fire pit.
Norwood's VIM will join a flurry of downtown apartment projects announced in recent years, including some being built by out-of-town developers who've taken note of booming activity in Colorado Springs' urban core.
Last year, 37 stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses opened in downtown Colorado Springs, the most since at least 2014, according to a recent study by the Downtown Partnership advocacy group.
Those businesses are opening, in part, because of a segment of renters that wants to live an urban lifestyle — walking and biking to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, bars museums and other amenities, downtown supporters have said.
Colorado Springs' downtown, meanwhile, has seen the opening of people-generating attractions that include the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in 2020 and last year's debut of the Weidner Field multiuse stadium, which hosts sports, concerts and other events.
At the same time, developers also have been attracted by downtown's designation as a federal opportunity zone, which offers tax breaks to investors who fund projects inside the zone’s boundaries.
Despite so much apartment activity, Finn doesn't believe downtown is in danger of being overbuilt at this time. Norwood's 333 ECO and The Mae on Cascade projects, he said, have wait lists.
"We continue to have more interest that we accommodate," Finn said. "The test for downtown will come when we have 1,000 units open at the same time. That's why it's so important to continue to amenitize downtown ... to continue to add new life and vitality on Tejon Street and the side streets and all throughout downtown."