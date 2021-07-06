The case of a mother accused of murdering her daughter is one step closer to trial after a hearing held Tuesday in a Douglas County courtroom.
Kelly Turner, her hair in braids, showed no emotion as attorneys fought over expert reports and potential testimony by doctors and nurses who were involved with the care of 7-year-old Olivia Gant.
Gant died in hospice care on Aug. 20, 2017, after five years of treatment at Children's Hospital Colorado for an illness prosecutors say her mother created for attention and monetary gain.
Turner was indicted on Oct. 17, 2019, on 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse, theft, charitable fraud, forgery and attempted influence of a public servant after authorities said she faked her daughter's illnesses for years.
Turner claimed Olivia died of intestinal failure, but an autopsy report performed later found no evidence of intestinal disease. The official cause of death was found to be "undetermined." Gant's body was exhumed for the autopsy as part of the investigation into her death.
Authorities didn't start looking into Turner's involvement in her child's death until 2018. That's when Turner started bringing in another daughter for care claiming the child was suffering from “bone pain” from cancer. When doctors checked out those complaints, they found no indication of cancer.
That daughter is now 13 years old and lives with her grandparents.
Olivia's grandfather, Lonnie Gautreau, attended Tuesday's hearing. The family is suing Children's Hospital Colorado for $25 million, saying the doctors and nurses could have stopped Gant's death.
"Kelly is where she needs to be. But she didn't do it by herself," Gautreau told The Denver Gazette. "The doctors and hospital were a part of it. They agreed to pull the plug on a non-terminal patient."
The 19-page grand jury indictment revealed that several of Gant's doctors who were interviewed at Children's Hospital Colorado felt that though Olivia was being treated for medical conditions, "Olivia was not a terminal patient."
Months before Olivia died, Turner helped her make a "bucket list" of things she wanted to do. According to the indictment, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, under the assumption that Olivia was dying, gave the child a "Bat Princess" party. Further, a GoFundMe set up by Turner brought in more than $22,000.
Turner's trial is still on the court docket for Aug. 30, barring delays; however, the next hearing, a status conference, was scheduled for July 22 at 4 p.m. in Douglas County.