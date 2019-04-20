The anti-tax activist, former state representative and author of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights bought an Old Colorado City home at 1326 W. Kiowa St. in 1993 for $9,500 when it was already in disrepair.
The home was condemned in 2007 and has deteriorated since, to the dismay of neighborhood residents. Bruce sold the property in late 2016 for $159,900, but has begun foreclosure to repossess the house for nonpayment of mortgage.
There is a stay of sale on the home due to bankruptcy court proceedings filed by Renovation Management Group, which currently owns the home, said El Paso County Public Trustee Thomas Mowle.
If the stay is lifted, the home could go up for auction. If nobody bids on the property, it would revert to Bruce’s ownership, giving him three buildings in Colorado Springs.
He owns far more real estate than that in all, despite promises to sell his many properties, pay overdue taxes and “lead a quiet life” in retirement when he was released from prison a second time.
Bruce was first imprisoned after he was convicted in 2012 of felony tax evasion, filing a false tax return and trying to influence a public servant. He served 104 days in jail for those convictions, but was later sentenced to two years in the Delta Correctional Facility for violating his probation. He served less than six months and has maintained that he was wrongly convicted.
Bruce owned dozens of homes across Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In 2015 he owed more than $80,000 in delinquent property taxes, liens and fines. That figure rose to $120,791.45 by late 2017.
By 2017, Bruce appeared to have sold only three houses willingly. Since then, Bruce has sold at least four houses in Pueblo — three of those sales noted that the properties were in poor condition — though he still owns eight more properties in the city. He does not appear to have sold any of his four properties in Denver.