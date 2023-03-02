A visit to Julie’s Kitchen can be both disappointing and exceptional.

It’s the former if you don’t get there early and you’re craving Filipino food, which quickly sells out, and the latter because plenty of Hawaiian and other options are always available.

Owner Julie Arruiza explained it’s necessary to arrive early to take advantage of the daily specials. Apparently, it’s no secret that this is the place for such traditional Filipino fare as mungo beans, chicken sinigang or pancit canton, among others. The buffet-style offerings change daily.

Arruzia and her husband, Romeo, opened the restaurant 13 years ago. He’s the chef; she runs the front of the house with a smile and apologizes when something has been sold out. It’s a common occurrence, she said.

Everything is served in Styrofoam containers. From the appetizer section of the menu, we selected chicken pot stickers ($8.95 for eight). Since they arrived at our table along with the entrees, they weren’t really starters. These crescent-shaped, golden-brown dumplings are filled with seasoned ground chicken served on a bed of shredded lettuce with two small containers of sweet chile sauce for dipping. They’re crispy and each can be eaten in two or three bites.

The sesame garlic chicken ($16.95) with two mounds of white rice and a serving of macaroni salad is a large amount of food. Pieces of chicken breast are cooked tempura style: battered and fried, then coated with teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds and diced green onions.

Macaroni salad Hawaiian style is creamy and sugary. It’s basic and each bite reminds me that I’m a fan. Inexplicably, I don’t feel the same way about the mainland version.

Even in the Styrofoam container, the chicken is visually appealing; it practically glistens. The flavors are even better. It’s crunchy, sweet and the garlic was not overwhelming. In fact, a little more would have made it even better.

The Kalua pork moco ($17.95) is a combination plate of pulled pork mixed with sauteed onions and cabbage on a bed of fried rice. The also includes a ground beef patty smothered in brown gravy and topped with a fried egg.

The pork is tender and slightly smoky. The fried rice includes a garden of vegetables including green onions, carrots and peas.

Moco is usually combined with loco to describe the classic gravy and egg-topped hamburger. Indeed, it is a crazy combination, but works. It’s considered Hawaiian comfort food. Personally, I liked the pork and fried rice more.

Desserts are limited, but a few, including mango bibingka ($3.95), were still available. This Philippine cake is made with rice flour and coconut milk. The texture is chewy and dense, not fluffy.

Servings are large, so the serving containers make it easy to pack up for the next day’s leftovers.

The restaurant is small, colorful and comfortable on the southeast part of town. Flags representing Hawaii and the Philippines adorn the wall.

As for running out of the Filipino specials, that seems like a nice problem to have, especially when the other food items, which are cooked to order, are plentiful. However, it seems plenty know it’s important to arrive earlier.

Julie’s Kitchen

Filipino and Hawaiian cuisine.

Location: 3750 Astrozon Blvd.

Contact: 719-596-4019; on Facebook

Prices: $8.95 to $17.95

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Carryout or dine-in.

Favorite dishes: Kalua pork and sesame garlic chicken..

Other: Gluten-free options available..