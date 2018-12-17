Editor's note: Some of the photos with this first-person story from Colorado Springs native Tara Loo are graphic and may be disturbing.
On Dec. 12, 2009, I almost lost my life at the hands of my then-boyfriend. He’d been one of my best friends in high school, but we’d lost touch after graduation and I’d gone on to get married and have two daughters. Fourteen years later, we reconnected through Facebook. I had just gotten a divorce and was not looking to start dating, but since we knew each other so well, I figured why not give it a shot? Things moved very quickly.
At first, everything seemed perfect. He was caring and kind to my daughters. I liked his family, and mine thought highly of him. He always seemed so concerned about me and what was going on in my life. I didn’t see red flags so we moved in together after a month of dating. Soon after, things began to change. I would later learn that “concern” for me was actually an attempt at controlling me.
It started subtly. He would get upset with who I was hanging out with but said it was only because he cared about me. He would criticize my choices, saying he only wanted the best for me. He started questioning where I was going and what I was “really” doing. He accused me of having an affair with my ex-husband. A month into living together his criticism became constant — I began to feel I couldn’t do anything right to make him happy. He started calling me a slut, a drunk or a bad mom, and said I was lucky to have him because no one else would put up with me.
Deep down I knew none of the things he said were true, but I began to question myself anyway. After every argument, I would feel like I was going crazy. If I disagreed with him, I was wrong; if I agreed with him, I was still wrong. There is truth in the saying that if someone insults you enough, you start believing the lies about you are true. By month four I was crying every day, doubting myself and beginning to lose my entire sense of self. I knew it was an unhealthy relationship, but I never considered it abuse.
It’s important to know that I came from a very loving home, and although my parents divorced, I never saw them fight. My dad has always been kind and loving and treated women with respect. I never witnessed abuse, nor was I educated in what an abusive relationship looks like. If you had asked me what it meant to be in an abusive relationship, I would have described it as physical abuse. I didn’t know how damaging emotional and verbal abuse could be.
By December, my boyfriend had moved out but we were still trying to make things work. I had tried to end things with him multiple times, but he would always apologize profusely and promise it would never happen again or threaten to hurt himself if I didn’t take him back. But I did end it on Dec. 12, after he accused me of being an embarrassment at dinner with friends. I told him to be out of the house by the morning and I went to bed — I didn’t know that the most dangerous time for a woman in an abusive relationship is when you make the decision to leave.
The next thing I remember is waking up on the bathroom floor as he repeatedly punched my body with all his force. The bathroom was covered in blood. He had strangled me to unconsciousness while I was sleeping and then carried me to the bathroom to continue his violent attack. I had this gut-wrenching feeling I was going to die.
My abuser was a foot taller and 100 pounds heavier than me, I knew I couldn’t fight back, so I began pleading for my life. I was staring into his blank eyes while he continued to punch me and then tried to cut my throat with a knife. I told him he was killing me and begged him to think about my girls growing up without their mother.
He responded, “They would be better off without you.” What he said next is forever burned into my mind: “I’ve gone too far, done too much. I’m going to have to kill you.” He put his hands around my throat and strangled me until I blacked out again. While I was unconscious, he sexually assaulted me.
I have no doubt that he believed I was dead when he carried my lifeless body outside, wrapped only in a bloody towel, and went back inside to clean up. But by what I can only describe as a miracle, I regained consciousness and was able to run away. When two neighbors didn’t answer their doors, I collapsed in the shadows and screamed for help until someone found me and called 911.
I spent a week in the hospital recovering from hypothermia, internal and external bruising, a broken heel and wounds so deep it felt as if my body was being held together by staples and stitches: the fingers on my left hand were cut to the bone where I’d tried to push the knife from my throat — 27 stitches; there was a gash on my forehead — more stitches; I had a traumatic brain injury; and bruising that stretched from behind my ears to my chin that doctors said was caused by the strangulation.
They would later discover a 3-inch gash on the back of my head that was previously hidden by my blood-matted hair.
My abuser was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
As bad as my physical wounds were, nothing could prepare me for the mental and emotional wounds that followed. It took therapy, the support of family and friends, and years of finding myself again to heal.
Many people ask why I stayed as long as I did. The truth is, there are a plethora of reasons women stay in abusive relationships, and that looks different for each one.
We as a society need to change the narrative from, “Why did she stay?” to “Why does he abuse?” No one enters a relationship knowing it is going to be abusive. Abusers are master manipulators. My abuser was not physically abusive until I told him I was leaving. I know now that if someone is capable of emotionally, verbally or sexually abusing you, it is usually just a matter of time before they become physically abusive. Abuse does not get better over time, it only gets worse.
But awful as that relationship and that night was for me, I can honestly say I am stronger and wiser because of it. I’ve learned the importance of trusting my instincts, loving myself and setting healthy boundaries. I am in a healthy and supportive relationship with a man who has shown me the true meaning of love. My daughters and I have grown closer and healed together. I became a certified confidential victims’ advocate, and I serve on TESSA’s board of directors. I travel throughout Colorado and around the country sharing my story to raise awareness, educate and hopefully prevent others from going through what I went through. I have gone from victim, to survivor, to thriver, and I have learned there is life after abuse.