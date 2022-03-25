Doherty High School’s cadet drill team is the best in the state, and they have the hardware to prove it.
Last weekend, the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps participated in the state competition at Fountain Fort Carson High School and garnered the coveted Governor’s Cup, awarded each year to the top drill team of all JROTC branches in Colorado.
“I’m extremely proud of this group, especially our three seniors, who make the whole thing work,” said retired Navy Capt. Greg Thomas, Doherty’s senior Naval science instructor. “This is my 12th year doing this, and this is the best drill team I’ve ever had.”
About 30 of the school’s 120 cadets participate in drill team, Thomas said. The crew is almost completely student-led; seniors Logan Hassell, Uriah Suksi and Ethan Noss choreograph the routines and coordinate practice sessions, while Thomas and retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Tony Cook mostly observe, remaining as hands-off as possible.
“That’s our philosophy — the kids are in charge,” Thomas said. “They’re the ones who have to figure things out. We don’t dictate what they do.”
In a few short years, some of these teens will be military leaders themselves, Thomas said. The lessons they learn at Doherty, he added, will give them a head start on navigating the pressures and responsibilities of leadership.
The cadets maintain a full performance schedule, Thomas said. In the past year, they have participated in more than 70 events, including a Veterans’ Day performance that was nearly canceled when one of the cadets came down with COVID-19.
“We like to stay busy,” Thomas said. “It keeps their skills sharp.”
The team showcased those skills at last month’s Navy JROTC competition at Widefield High School, and when it was over, they walked away with several group and individual trophies, as well as the state Navy cadet drill team title.
Once they achieved that milestone, it became clear they could go even further. Rather than spend time celebrating, the cadets went back to work — this time with the Governors’ Cup in their sights.
“They are willing to work hard, for as long as it takes to get things right,” Thomas said.
The state drill competition consisted of armed (with replica rifles) and unarmed exhibitions. Before each routine, cadets undergo a close uniform inspection. Teams are graded on both the inspection and the exhibition. Led by its seniors, the Doherty team exceeded even their own expectations in beating the 15 best drill teams in Colorado.
“To win with these guys, to see their hard work pay off — that’s a big deal for me,” said Hassell, the cadet commanding officer. “It makes all that practice worth it.”
When Hassell, Suksi and Noss graduate this year, it will leave a leadership void on a team that is currently about one-third freshmen, Thomas said.
“We’re going to have to have some other kids step up if we’re going to be as good as we were this year,” he said.
But there will be plenty of time to worry about that over the summer. More immediately, the Doherty cadets have about two weeks to gear up for the Rocky Mountain National Drill Meet, where the nation’s 30 best JROTC drill teams will battle to see who’s the best in the country.
“This will be a real test of how good we are,” Thomas said. “But no matter how we do, this has already been the most successful team we’ve ever had.”