Six years after the wildfire that closed Waldo Canyon’s popular trail, people want access, and they want it now.
That much was clear by feedback summarized in a report by Tapis Associates, the contractor hired by local nonprofit Rocky Mountain Field Institute, which earlier this fall launched planning efforts aimed at “reimagining” recreation in the area. A first public meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Westside Community Center.
Also prevailing in the report were calls to reopen the former trailhead and parking lot beside U.S. 24. Planners and highway officials, though, continue to insist it's too dangerous to reopen the barricaded lot near a blind curve.
Yet, data from before the lot and trail were closed might dispute the claim.
In the five years leading up to the parking lot’s closure, from 2007 through 2011, one collision occurred at or near the site, according to records obtained by The Gazette from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“We expanded the search a little to make sure we caught any that were associated with the driveway, but did not find anymore,” reported CDOT Traffic and Safety.
The number surprised Sgt. Steven Krebs, who has represented Colorado State Patrol at roundtable meetings between stakeholders and advocates convened by Rocky Mountain Field Institute and Tapis. Two closed-door sessions have been held since September.
One crash "does not sound right at all," Krebs said. From his own observation, he recalled "quite a few" directly across from the former parking lot, around the median used by drivers returning east to Colorado Springs.
A set of “givens” are expected to be presented at the public meeting next month, and “that’s a given, that’s going to be closed,” said Jennifer Peterson, RMFI's executive director.
She guessed crashes would be up today. And indeed, traffic in the corridor has increased.
CDOT's U.S. 24 counters nearest the former trailhead reported that segment of the highway seeing an average of 28,000 vehicles on a daily basis in 2017, the latest data available. That's compared to 25,944 in 2011, CDOT records show. Within the last five years of the Waldo Canyon trail's use, traffic counts in the corridor did not fluctuate much — records show a high of 26,200 in 2007 and low of 25,300 in 2009.
Again, the data surprised Krebs. "The recent growth would seem to account for more than" 28,000, he said.
Were the trailhead open today, officials have predicted it would boost traffic. Population will only grow, they have said, making the location only riskier.
Peterson envisioned an often-described “loved-to-death” trailhead off Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs.
“I would say, if we were to open (the former parking lot), I think we would experience the Hanging Lake phenomenon, where people are parked up and down the road, trying to cross Highway 24.”
The lot was “dangerous at times,” recognized one commenter in the Tapis-led survey, with another calling it “nerve-wracking at times.” But more expressed a desire to return to the spot.
Others offered the idea of a shuttle running to and from the trailhead — “an admirable idea,” Krebs said, and “preferable to it being open for general public parking.” But still, he said, slow-moving shuttles entering the highway would pose a safety threat.
“I understand (the former parking lot) is not a discussion point at this time,” said Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies, who has had a seat at the roundtable meetings.
The data made her wonder, though. “Could there be a way to get across the road? Why do people have to go 60 through there? Would it be possible to put some kind of signaling on both sides of the road, slower speed or something?”
Those roundtables have included representatives with the U.S. Forest Service, surrounding municipalities and neighborhoods as well as members of various outdoor user groups. They’ll converge at the upcoming open house, where detailed maps will show the scope of the potential project area.
That could involve neighboring Williams Canyon, with interest raised for connecting paths there. Another thought is to create access off Rampart Range Road.
Peterson said specific options could be heard at the next public meeting, set for April. The goal is to give recommendations to the Forest Service by June 2020.