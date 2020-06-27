After centuries of racial subjugation, segregation and repression and decades of troubling incidents involving law enforcement and Blacks, why now?
Why has 2020 barreled from being the year of the toilet paper shortage into what white privilege expert Tim Wise calls "the largest uprising for equality and racial change?"
Wise believes the unseen coronavirus is the catalyst for the very visible outcry for revolution.
“In homes and workplaces, conversations around issues of racial equity are happening, and many people who have never really focused on issues of racial justice are beginning to do so,” Wise said, addressing last week’s eighth annual Diversity University, a program of the Educating Children of Color organization in Colorado Springs.
From large metropolitan areas to small towns, protests have taken center stage in the debate.
“That is not the result of one videotaped killing of one individual in Minnesota. We’ve seen that before,” said Wise, author of seven books, including “White Like Me,” and “Between Barack and a Hard Place.”
“But something about this moment is opening us up to see, hear, reflect and do something now.”
He points to the majority of the nation being in lockdown mode for months during the pandemic as producing not only anxiety but also opportunity.
“The relative quiet and not going about your routine gives you the ability to reflect; it opens you up to feeling things, hearing things you might not have felt or heard before,” Wise said.
“We are the beneficiaries of this bizarre, unique moment, and the question is how we meet that moment that will allow our institutions to move the country and culture forward in a productive way.”
While the current generation is not the cause of original institutional racism, it’s the responsibility of this generation to fix it, Wise said, listing ideas for what he thinks needs to happen.
Speakers at last week's virtual Diversity University examined topics of racial and ethnic disparity, white privilege, immigration, poverty, gender identity, homophobia, audism, ableism and other discrimination and prejudice.
“Everything comes back to race,” said Regina Walter, executive director of Educating Children of Color.
This year’s Diversity University, which the organization started in 2013 to help government and private-industry professionals “address their biases and leverage their power to address problems of disparate treatment of individuals within their work environment,” nearly didn’t happen.
Walter, a senior El Paso County Court judge, wasn’t interested in doing the event in a virtual format, as the pandemic dictated.
But as racial tensions, protests and calls for change began mounting across the nation after George Floyd was killed last month, Walter changed her mind.
The organization started advertising about the event on May 30, and by June 7, 500 people had signed up, she said.
That led to two sessions. And a waiting list of hundreds led to another expansion of new one-day sessions that will be held virtually the week of July 13-17. To sign up, go to https://educatingchildrenofcolor.org/diversity-university.
“The amazing thing is how much the community wants to learn about implicit bias and white privilege,” Walter said.
Walter is co-facilitating the sessions with Regina Lewis, department chair for the division of communications, humanities and technical studies at Pikes Peak Community College.
This year is the first time participants are being asked to create a plan for how they will address not only individual biases but also systemic racism, Walter said.
“I hope we help people realize that there are things they can be doing every single day to change implicit bias and systemic racism, but it requires vigilance.”
The work also demands a measure of grace, she said.
“There’s no one way to protest. There’s no one way to dismantle systemic racism, and we have to give people grace on the path.”
Eliminating institutional inequity must be based on the presumption that all systems in the United States — government, the labor market, education, law enforcement and the judicial branch — were founded on racial inequality and intended to suppress minorities, Wise said.
Whites levied injustices primarily against indigenous people and Blacks, he said, but immigrants and poor whites also faced oppression and continue to do so.
“Inequality ought not to be a surprise,” Wise said. “It’s not an accident, incidental or coincidental; it is the deliberate outcome.
“We have to start by retooling, rethinking, re-imagining the machinery.”
To critics who argue that existing policies, practices and procedures are not deliberately racist, Wise said the issue is not that most people are good and not bigots.
“We’re not talking about that — we’re talking about the unequal outcomes people attain,” he said. “Black folks have one-fifteenth the net worth of white people. How is that? Certain people were able to accumulate wealth and pass it on, and others were not.”
To those who believe laws have solved the problem, Wise says, “We have laws against all kinds of stuff, and things still happen.”
In 1963, before the Civil Rights Act was passed and when most people of today would say there was systemic racism in America, Wise said a Gallup poll showed the majority of respondents thought Black people were treated equally in education, housing and employment.
“If people could look at it when it was blatant and civil rights laws weren’t on the books, and they were obviously wrong, what makes us think all of the sudden we’ve figured it out?” he said. “That seems incredibly unlikely. It’s a convenient argument that relies on a misinterpretation of what systemic racism is.”
Because people of color experience the country’s institutional systems “profoundly differently” than whites, cross-racial conversations and collaboration are difficult, he believes.
That’s why many white Americans have a problem with slogans like “Black Lives Matter,” Wise said.
“We pivot to ‘All Lives Matter,’ which includes Black, but it doesn’t naturally include Black,” he said. “If we look at history, we have the Declaration of Independence’s ‘All men are created equal.’ (Thomas) Jefferson owned over 200 people when he said it, so he clearly didn’t mean it.”
And if people don’t understand how the past impacts the present, “You’ll end up rationalizing inequality,” Wise said. “Since the goal is to challenge it, not just understand it, that won’t work.”
“When you understand the history and institutional purposes of that history, it’s easier to have these conversations without the intention, recrimination and misunderstanding.”