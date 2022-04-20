The fentanyl crisis was personal for people who attended a town hall Wednesday evening hosted by The Gazette and news partner KKTV.

"[Fentanyl] is killing kids. I work with kids. I want to figure a way to bring this message to the students I work with to let them know that this is bad," said Mark Guthmiller, a school psychologist for Sand Creek High School.

"It isn't going out in the country drinking a few beers having a few laughs. No, this is something that could kill you."

A recent news release from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office cited data from the Coroner's Office that 101 people in El Paso County died in 2021 due to fentanyl — 99 via overdose and intoxication and two who took it to commit suicide. In 2017, there were only five fentanyl-related deaths.

Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said there has been a more than doubling of fentanyl deaths each year since 2017. Some of those were minors, ranging in age for 1 to 17.

Kelly was one of eight panelists at the town hall, along with 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen; interim Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez; Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal; Cory Notestine, director of counseling and wellness for School District 11; Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North; Katie Blickenderfer, chief clinical officer for Diversus Health; and El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal.

Kelly said that the average age of people dying from fentanyl use is 35, compared with 47, for deaths from use of other drugs. According to Royal, 1% of Colorado Springs Fire Department calls are fentanyl-related. Though the percentage is small, the number is huge.

"It's everybody's problem now," Kelly said.

Kelly said the rise of the drug is the latest wave of the opioid epidemic that began in the 1990s when providers began increasing the number of opioid prescriptions.

Part of the issue with fentanyl is how ubiquitous and deadly it is. The synthetic fentanyl is easy to make, can be made year-round, and doesn't require a grow operation. It can be masked as a prescription drug and even as candy.

A poster displayed at the town hall meeting by the District Attorney's Office showcased numerous articles and tweets from East Coast media outlets and public officials warning of fentanyl-laced products designed to mimic common sweets such as gummy worms or Skittles.

The drug also is very profitable, Vasquez said. Cartel bosses can invest $2,000 for a kilogram of the drug and make 500,000 pills that could sell for $5 each, netting a profit of more than $2 million.

Because the drug can be trafficked in various ways — disguised as prescription pills, mailed, placed into backpacks, and so on — it has a broad impact.

Putting its lethality at 2 milligrams into perspective, Steinbruner said that when he prescribes fentanyl for legitimate reasons such as pain control, he prescribes 50 to 100 micrograms. There are 1,000 micrograms in a milligram.

The doctor recommended families have some Narcan at home. Narcan, which has the generic name of Naloxone, is a opioid antagonist that can reverse the effect of respiratory depression that occurs during a fentanyl overdose.

He cited a standing order that allows more than 200 pharmacies statewide to carry and distribute Narcan without a prescription. Stoptheclockcolorado.org has a map where people can find a participating pharmacy near them.

Allen pointed to the diverse backgrounds of the panel at the town hall as showcasing the breadth of the danger of the drug.

"It is affecting everybody in our community," he said. "From our schools, to our fire department, to our treatment providers to our coroner's office to the DA's office to parents out on the street."

Discussion turned to how to best control fentanyl's use. Allen implored attendees to watch the legislation being passed by elected officials, pointing to House Bill 1263, passed in 2019, which made it so that possession of 4 grams or less of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs is a misdemeanor as opposed to a felony. Fentanyl is a Schedule 2 drug.

After the town hall, Allen said legislation targeting fentanyl specifically could be effective because of just how different it is from other substances.

"Methamphetamine, if you use it, is not going kill you immediately, cocaine is not going to kill you immediately. Fentanyl, if you get a lethal dose, you're dying within a minute or two and so yes, I think [legislation] can be tailored specifically to fentanyl and I think it should be frankly because it so different and so much more dangerous than the other drugs," Allen said.

Education was another way the panelists recommended attacking the problem. Blickenderfer advocated for harm reduction and other programs to help those who are already using, and preventive education for those who had never taken the drug.

"I think the first thing we recognize is that scaring our youth is not going to be the answer ... but having honest conversations about what we're going to be able to do and where can you turn for support," Notestine said.

