The Colorado Board of Education on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Mitchell High School’s comprehensive plan for improving student outcomes, essentially giving the school a two-year reprieve from an accountability process that could have resulted in its closure.

Principal George Smith, Colorado Springs District 11 interim superintendent Nicholas Gledich and several district representatives attended an “early action” hearing before the board, during which they presented a case for an “innovation pathways plan” for the school.

If a school is rated in one of the bottom categories for more than five years, the state moves into “direct action,” which could include management by an outside agency, conversion to a charter school, or closure. A school can request an early action hearing before its five-year clock runs out.

Mitchell received a fourth consecutive priority improvement rating in 2019. The school’s accountability clock was paused for 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, the district made a radical personnel move: Mitchell staff members were informed that they would be released from their work assignments at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Those who wished to remain at Mitchell had to reapply.

Smith assumed leadership at Mitchell — with a “reconstituted” staff — in the fall semester and began instituting changes aimed at establishing a “culture of trust,” in which students, teachers and staff developed high expectations of themselves and of each other.

The principal focused on what he called his “five pillars of turnaround”: culture change, quality instruction, talent development, improved leadership capacity and community involvement.

“We have to restore trust, and we have to extend trust to one another,” Smith told The Gazette in October.

The work has begun to pay dividends. A state review panel visited Mitchell in late September and observed “early indicators of change,” including improved morale and staff support of Smith. Additionally, about two-thirds of Mitchell’s seniors have applied for college — a sign that “students can identify and realize their potential,” Smith said.

At the Tuesday hearing, D-11 board president Parth Melpakam told the state board that Mitchell's midyear data looks “really promising.”

School and district leaders gave a presentation outlining the plan before fielding questions from state board members. The plan will allow Mitchell greater flexibility in hiring staff and allocating resources, officials said.

The board members said they were impressed with the progress Mitchell has made, as well as the staff’s commitment to growth.

“You got rid of barriers and excuses,” said board member Joyce Rankin. “If this isn’t a recipe for success, I don’t know what is.”

Mitchell and district leaders will again appear before the state board after the 2024 school performance frameworks are released.