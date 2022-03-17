Like most who go out to eat, I look forward to a good meal with attentive service that is worth the price. Admittedly, as the costs go up, so do my expectations.
The friendly welcome at Track 10 Urban Kitchen, the railroad decor with nods to the old Giuseppe’s Depot (which once occupied the space) and the immediate offer of cucumber-infused water were, I thought, preludes of what was to come. They were — sort of.
Front of the house staff included the hostess and two servers; there were only four occupied tables. This was worrisome considering the restaurant’s potential longevity, but encouraging in hopes of exceptional service — which was fine, but far from outstanding. Water glasses were kept full because a bottle of the water was on the table. Only as dishes were cleared were we asked if all was well. It was — sort of.
Here, I need to remind readers that a review is one person’s (mine) opinion. The foursome at another table was effusive in its praise, but I didn’t see what they ordered.
We started with bourbon-glazed pork belly ($11). Unlike most preparations, this was thinly cut into six 2-inch slices sprinkled with microgreens and a few toothpick-sized pickled veggies for color. This was, no doubt, better for us healthwise, but we missed the thick version. Still, the sweet, caramelized glaze matched with the salty pork.
The menu is heavy on meats, including steaks, lamb and pork chops. A few fish choices are listed, as are a chicken entrée and vegetarian option.
We ordered the 8-ounce, baseball-cut sirloin steak ($28) and monkfish ($23). Our server described the baseball cut as a narrow strip. We were surprised when the round, thick cut of meat arrived. It looked more like a ball than a bat but was cooked to a perfect medium-rare pink in the middle. It was lean yet juicy. Steaks come with a choice of two sides, ranging from, among several others, baked potato to white cheddar truffle mac and cheese. We went with asparagus and potato puree (mashers by another name). The asparagus spears are jumbo but mushy. The potatoes didn’t qualify as a puree but were still enjoyable thanks to the just-right amount of garlic.
Monkfish is mild, slightly sweet seafood. Described on the menu as “cast-iron roasted,” this was tough and chewy, overshadowing its anticipated merits. Salvation was found in the colorful saffron broth in which it was served. Corn kernels, potatoes, asparagus pieces, bits of crunchy prosciutto and flecks of bright orange saffron completed the broth. This would have been a perfect meal without the fish. I did eat it but needed a spoonful of the broth with each bite.
I overheard that the restaurant is packed on weekends. I’m not sure this is a plus or minus regarding service. Track 10 Urban Kitchen’s proximity to downtown events and ease of parking and its rejuvenation of a city landmark appealed to me before I walked in the door. Unfortunately, the shine was gone when I left.
I think/hope the issues we experienced can be easily resolved.
Track 10 Urban Kitchen
Description: Fine dining
Location: 10 S. Sierra Madre St.
Contact: 719-400-6951; track10urbankitchen.com/
Prices: $21-$46
Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Baseball-cut sirloin steak
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available