Here are the known clues: Colonel Mustard in the Sandwich Emporium with a bread knife.
The real mystery is which sandwich to order.
After sampling three possibilities, from a long list of many, it only makes sense that return visits to the scene are needed.
Our takeout order for Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium in Colorado Springs was placed online. The smooth process included numerous options such as adding more meat, requesting gluten-free bread or making substitutions/omissions. Also appreciated is the ability to select the pickup time. This was wise given the nearly-out-the-door line when I arrived. Fortunately, my food was ready while others faced a wait to place orders at the counter.
Many of the ingredients are locally sourced items including its breads, baked goods and more. Most sandwiches feature Boars Head deli meats and cheeses.
Our three sandwiches, two cold and one hot, were substantial. Although still warm after arriving at our destination, the Italian meatball sub ($13.95) was not a good traveler. The hoagie bun didn’t disintegrate as much as it just got soggy. Despite the ensuing mess, the rich and appetizing marinara full of tomato pieces augmented the sweet and herby Italian meatballs (sourced from Polidori in Denver). The creamy, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses were dusted with Parmesan.
The Colonel ($12.95) is packed with layers of everything that makes for an above-average hero sandwich: thin slices of hard salami, ham, capicola (cured Italian pork), prosciutto, provolone, tomato, red onions and lettuce. Tangy Italian dressing is served on the side. At first I tried dipping the sandwich into the dressing, but I realized pouring it over everything was the better approach to mingling the flavors. Yes, a few drips escaped, but that’s what napkins are for after all.
The turkey wrap ($12.95) incorporates sliced turkey breast with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Smoked bacon is also listed as a featured element, but its presence was barely discernible. Everything is enfolded, burrito style, in a spinach tortilla, which is slathered with “The Colonel’s Special Sauce.” This is mostly mayo with a touch of mustard. This may also be ordered as a “sammie” on a choice of bread (hoagie bun or toasted wheat, among others).
We also opted for a non-sandwich choice, the Colonel’s House Salad ($7.95 for a small serving; $10.95 for large). This is not a typical green salad thanks to the tri-color quinoa, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives and avocado. It’s one to initially enjoy with your eyes, even in a takeout container, before having the first taste. It’s served with a pear vinaigrette which is sweet and light. The variety of textures, from the nuttiness of the grains to the creamy avocado, results in an exceptional salad.
The array of sandwiches is impressive, as are their fun names. Consider The Sgt Pepper, The Best Wurst or The Potato Chip Crunch, to name a few. There are standards like a club sandwich, ham and cheese, pastrami on rye and a lobster roll. The list goes on.
A daily soup, other salads and lobster mac and cheese further round out the menu. Breakfast is served all day.
Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium
Description: House-made sandwiches and more.
Location: 1412 S. 21st St.
Contact: 719-203-4743; colmustardsandwich.com
Prices: $5.95 to $14.95
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: The Colonel (hero sandwich).
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.