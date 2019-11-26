City living for me has always meant picking and choosing a downtown cafe that suits my mood: funky for a slow cup of coffee and conversation, comfy and clean for a couple of hours of work, or diner-style for a decent meal. I’m delighted that Solar Roast has joined the booming business district scene, taking over the former Starbucks corner at Bijou and Tejon streets, because the eco-friendly coffee roaster provides a little bit of all three.
A selection of vinyl records at the counter, a wall overflowing with bags of coffee — from small to enormous — and bright walls and paintings set the stage for a cafe that’s a bit different than the typical chain coffee shop. The vegan options on the menu places it well above the others, too.
Breakfast, lunch and sweets are the names of the food games at Solar Roast. There are six breakfast burritos on the menu and one is vegan. And it’s a good one. Tofu scramble ($4.95) is wrapped up in a warm, pressed tortilla with a bit of a crunch. It’s stuffed with a whole lot of goodness — golden tofu and tender potatoes — good as is, and the salsa verde punches it up a notch with just the right amount of heat. It’s a worthy hand-held meal.
For a quicker grab-and-go breakfast, a bagel with spread ($2.95) will suffice. All but two are vegan (avoid the French toast and spinach and Parmesan flavors). Solar Roast’s local roots are in Pueblo ,so I opted for a spicy one, with a twist: a jalapeno bagel with peanut butter. It’s the lone vegan spread option and it’s the way to go. Peanuts are a legume and packed with protein, and they turn the bagel into a hearty breakfast sandwich. I didn’t really get the hot pepper flavor, but it was tasty all the same.
For lunch, the vegan option is the quinoa salad bowl ($8.95). Rather small for the price, cumin-seasoned quinoa and beans — and a few veggies — are served over raw baby spinach with red onion. Confession: Popeye’s favorite green is not mine when it comes to the salad, so it wasn’t a winner for me.
As for the sweet treats? None are vegan. If you need a sugar fix, order a latte or cappuccino. The soy latte ($4.15) is rich with none of that acidic aftertaste so common with many of the chains. Or dive into the menu of coffee options. There’s always a light and dark option brewing (Breakfast Blend and Sumatra respectively during my most recent visit). You can also grab a bag of the bean of the week (Columbia, $14.99 last week) to expand your coffee horizons at home.
Though the plant-based options aren’t numerous at Solar Roast, they are solid. And it’s always great to find a place where you can have a quick breakfast meeting or a cup of coffee with a friend and get a decent vegan bite.