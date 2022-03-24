Hangry Ohana describes its cuisine as “Hawaiian BBQ with a Texas twist.” The flavors, however, are far more South Pacific than Rio Grande.
The ambiance is something else, so you must get past the dark, almost cavernous space, the plastic ware and the Styrofoam containers in which the food is served. Fortunately, these are more easily overlooked once you begin eating.
Eight main courses are featured, including three options for combinations: the mixed plate ($13.79) with two entree choices; the Hangry plate ($13.79) with three choices; and the Ohana plate ($13.79) with Kahlua pork, katsu chicken and barbecue chicken, which requires no decision making except for choosing two of the nine available sides.
The barbecue chicken, chicken katsu and teri beef were identified as the most ordered items. We had a combo plate with the two most popular chicken dishes, along with bacon fried rice and macaroni salad. The same sides were selected for the teri beef plate ($15.95) to complete the order.
Thick slices of chicken thighs, for the barbecue rendition, are marinated in a soy sauce-based sauce. Brown sugar must surely be among the ingredients giving the grilled meat a subtle sweetness.
Chicken katsu uses thinly sliced breasts dredged in egg and flour before frying. The bronze-colored coating is crispy and the meat is juicy. It comes with a house-made sauce, described as a barbecue sauce but more like sweet and sour. The katsu is fine on its own, but the sauce provides one more flavor level.
Two mounds of bacon fried rice and a single serving of macaroni salad made the two-plate combo, composed of half portions of each entrée, more than enough to share and still be fully sated.
The same was true of the beef plate, consisting of thinly sliced beef in a teriyaki marinade. The grilled meat is caramelized while remaining tender and is easy to cut with a plastic knife. It’s clear that soy sauce and brown sugar were among the ingredients in our entrees. They were sweet and savory.
Fortunately, mayonnaise did not overpower the macaroni salad. Brown sugar is also detected in the macaroni salad, as is apple cider vinegar. When I asked about the ingredients, I was correct in what I suspected, but was told there are a few other ingredients, too, but they needed to remain secret. This is a side I recommend. It’s not all like what’s sold in grocery store deli cases.
The bacon fried rice includes a surprising, and appreciated, amount of bacon. There were neither scrambled eggs nor vegetables. It was all about the bacon.
Orders are placed at the counter. There’s a soda dispenser, but cans of Hawaiian soft drinks are also available. Food is brought to the table, and we were checked on multiple times throughout our meal to see if all was well .
The evening of our visit, carryout orders outnumbered those dining in. The vibe is a mixed bag of friendliness and good food in an odd setting. Dark and cold are not what I associate with Hawaii or Texas — although, there are exceptions.
Hangry Ohana
Description: “Hawaiian BBQ With a Texas Twist”
Location: 6436 U.S. 85/87, Unit M
Contact: 719-368-7445; hangryohana.com
Prices: $11.99 — $17.99
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Patio. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Barbecue chicken and macaroni salad
Other: Limited gluten-free and vegan options available