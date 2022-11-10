With a name like Rookies Taphouse and Eatery, I thought a sports bar was implied, but I should know not to make assumptions.
Turns out there were other things I got wrong about this Fountain restaurant.
We were warmly greeted upon entering and immediately seated; I mistook both as good signs. I give a lot of leeway to the front and back of house staff. Even without help wanted signs in the windows, most places want and need to hire more employees. Our young server was friendly and attentive — at first. I could see she was busy.
We started with an order of pretzel knots ($9). They’re sourced from Mark Anthony’s Pretzels in Colorado Springs. With three to an order, these soft, salty palm-size knots are chewy and the melted cheese on the side for dipping whetted our appetites.
However, the gap between appetizer and entree was extensive, so much so that the pretzels became a distant memory as patience waned and stomachs rumbled. Eventually, our server stopped by the table looking a bit puzzled. She was surprised our food hadn’t come out yet. She blamed it on a busy kitchen. If we hadn’t seen food served to several other tables seated long after we placed our order, this would have been credible. She apologized, but placed blame elsewhere.
When it finally arrived, my West Coast Chicken sandwich ($16.50) was incomplete and my side of bacon macaroni and cheese was lukewarm. The Rookie’s burger ($15) was cooked to medium well rather than the requested medium rare.
The West Coast sandwich is piled high with grilled chicken atop lettuce, sliced tomato and red onions. Two pieces of crispy bacon rested on the chicken with an abundant slathering of ranch dressing. The advertised avocado was nowhere to be tasted. Would I have enjoyed this more if I hadn’t waited so long (more than an hour)? Probably not. The burger is your standard grilled patty served on a toasted bun with pickles, lettuce and chopped red onions topped with a mayonnaise-based house dressing. The side of onion rings get kudos for being grease free.
The menu includes burgers, sandwiches and entrees with a wide selection of sides including french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, tater tots, side salad and mac and cheese.
The latter is made with rotini, corkscrew pasta in a cheese sauce topped with bacon bits. Had this been warmer, it would have met the comfort food benchmark. The sauce is creamy and the serving is plentiful even as a side dish.
Rookies has numerous local and Colorado craft beers on tap, which is one reason I associated it with sports. The other hint was the number of television sets. However, of the four in my sightline, only one featured a live sporting event; the others aired sports reruns on a night with several state and national teams playing.
Rookies is popular. Families with young children, couples on dates and groups of friends appeared at home. We were, too, but only at first.
Rookies Taphouse and Eatery
Description: Burgers, sandwiches and lots of beer options.
Location: 8017 Fountain Mesa Road
Contact: 1-719-308-5235; eatatrookies.com
Prices: $10 to $24
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday; 11 .a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–midnight Friday and Saturday; 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: Pretzel knots,
Other: Gluten-free and limited vegan options available.