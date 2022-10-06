Even on busy Colorado Avenue, the OCC (Old Colorado City) Brewery is, at its heart, a neighborhood gathering spot.
Whether the sun is shining with patrons enjoying the seating options, or it’s a gray dismal day, this is a popular spot — as proven by its clientele: large groups, families with young children, couples on dates and more. No matter the weather, it’s cheery and bright inside.
Although there’s a full bar offering a range of cocktails, when it comes to beverages, the focus here is on handcrafted beers. Beer arrives cold, but water doesn’t. So it’s obvious where the OCC’s priorities are, although the food reflects a lot of attention.
We toyed with the idea of ordering starters, but headed straight for the entrees, which are primarily sandwiches. Our server recommended the shrimp po’boy ($16), the Korean-style cheese steak ($18) and the OCC burger ($16). She said she thinks the latter is popular because of its name, but is very good.
Despite the burger praise, we opted for her first two suggestions along with the Wisconsin bratwurst ($15), because OCC makes its own sausages. These include Jamaican jerk chicken ($16) and Italian ($16).
Sandwiches are served on paper-lined metal trays and come with a choice of two sides. The lightly toasted hoagie rolls maintained their shapes; that is, they didn’t fall apart. This is noteworthy because the sandwiches bulge like an overpacked piece of luggage. The po’boy, for example, featured plenty of plump barbecue (not breaded) shrimp drizzled with creamy remoulade and topped with peppery arugula. The sauce had a little heat and tanginess to augment the tender shrimp.
Korean-style steak is a melding of cuisines and cultures. Also on a hoagie roll, layers of thin slices of bulgogi (marinated rib-eye at OCC), sweet red peppers, grilled onion, melted provolone and a tangy sauce make this especially satisfying.
Given the size and the amount of food in these super-stuffed sandwiches, it was surprising nothing fell out. Extra napkins were needed, though.
The bratwurst ranked third out of three. It’s not bad, but the other two are more creative and flavorful in different ways.
Topped with a relish made of sauerkraut, pickles and onions, the brats don’t have much plate appeal. There’s not much contrast when it comes to hues. Still, the brats are well cooked and juicy.
We all chose curly fries as one of our sides. These potato ringlets are crispy and well-seasoned. Even though it was a double dose of spuds, the potato salad was another choice. It features dill, and mustard seed adds texture. This is a creamy rendition with slightly mashed potatoes (vs toothsome chunks).
Another side, the esquites, aka Mexican corn, blends mayo with charred corn, diced green chile and cojita cheese. This is a popular street food in Mexico and the OCC nailed the prep.
Staff is friendly, attentive and adept at handling various group sizes. The décor is industrial and seating is a combination of booths, high and low tops. The garage door makes it possible to bring the outside in. I know music was playing, but tunes were indistinguishable thanks to the buzz of conversations.
The OCC serves brunch on the weekends.
OCC Brewery
Description: Pub fare
Location: 2316 W. Colorado Ave.
Contact: 719-308-2178; occbrewing.com
Prices: $13 to $18 (entrees); $6 to $16 (appetizers)
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating
Favorite dishes: Shrimp po’boy and Korean-style steak sandwich.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.