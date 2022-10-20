Happy Time Korean Restaurant was a surprise and not just because the food was so good and abundant. Rather, it was a rare experience to feel genuinely appreciated as a dining patron.
Service at most of the restaurants visited for review has been consistently friendly and helpful. Yet, our server at Happy Time was both and more. She was genuinely warm and thanked us multiple times for coming in. We weren’t the only ones dining; although not every table was occupied, a good number were and diners seemed to be regulars based on the rapport with the server.
The menu is extensive with several categories, including appetizer, barbecue, stew/soup and noodle. Small photos of some of the items are featured and every dish includes a brief description of the ingredients. The names of each one are listed by number, Korean characters and name. For example, my bulgogi dinner ($24.99) is B1.
We chose not to order appetizers because we saw the large portions coming out of the kitchen. Also, as is tradition in Korean cuisine, we knew the accompanying side dishes (collectively known as banchan) would be plentiful — and they were!
The bulgogi, thinly sliced cuts of marinated beef, arrived piled high on a bed of lightly cooked (still crunchy) ribbons of cabbage served on a sizzling-hot cast iron pan. The plating is reminiscent of fajitas as is the array of sides, but, of course, the flavors are continents apart.
The meat was tender with a depth of savory and slightly sweet flavors. The serving would have been plenty to share, which I did to an extent. Still, I brought a lot home as leftovers.
Our other entrée, the Don Gasu dinner ($22.99) featuring breaded pork cutlet with a thick brown gravy on the side, was also a substantial amount of food. In addition to two large pieces of pork that practically hid the plate they were served on, there was a small amount of sliced cabbage drizzled with Thousand Island dressing. The latter was simply dish décor. It added nothing to the meal.
The pork, though, was tender and juicy beneath its crispy, panko-coated crust. A thick brown gravy is served on the side. Rather than smearing it over the cutlets, we used it for dipping. It added a salty and tangy element to the dish.
The banchan included spicy kimchi, bite-size squares of Korean pancake, marinated cucumbers, shoestring potatoes and thin slices of Korean radishes, not necessarily the same thing as daikon radishes; these are pure white and sweeter.
Our server noticed we quickly consumed the pancakes, which were flavored with scallions. Unexpectedly, she immediately brought us more. A whole Korean pancake ($8.99) may also be ordered as an appetizer. As much as we enjoyed the pancake, we also left no trace of the cukes or the potato strips.
At dinner, the main courses are plated and the banchan are in individual metal bowls; at lunch, food is served in rectangular lacquered boxes with compartments for each item.
The incongruous country music radio station playing in the background did cause some wonder. Thankfully, Korean prints adorning the walls, enticing aromas and the meals left no doubt as to the cuisine’s authenticity.
Happy Time Korean
Restaurant
Description: Korean cuisine for dining in or carryout
Location: 5547 Powers Center Point
Contact: 719-282-2110 (No website)
Prices: $11.99 to $24.99 ; lunch prices: $10.99 to $17.99
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted.
Favorite dishes: Bulgolgi and Korean pancake
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.