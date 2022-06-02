It’s been a few years since I favorably reviewed Mother Muff’s Kitchen & Spirits in Old Colorado City; happily, the food and service are even better than I remembered.
Breakfast is served all day. There’s nothing weird about having what’s considered typical morning food as a last meal instead of the first. I consider it a nice twist, so I didn’t think twice when one of my dining companions said he wanted breakfast for dinner.
Porky’s Revenge ($11.49) was his entree of choice. This three-egg omelet is just what you’d expect with a name like Porky. It’s packed with ham, sausage and a choice of bacon. (I’ll come back to the bacon.) Nearly every bite included all of the above, but the sausage was the star. It had just the right amount of seasonings without being too spicy or salty. Crispy, shredded hash browns are served on the side. I wasn’t interested in tasting the toast. Toast is toast. However, at my friend’s insistence, I relented. The wheat bread was so saturated with butter it practically melted in my mouth. It’s beyond the realm of the ordinary.
As for the bacon, there’s a Basket O’ Bacon ($7.49), with a choice of four of the five available options: honey cured, jalapeno, peppered, brown sugar and chocolate-dipped honey cured. A slice of chocolate dipped is included in the order for a total of five pieces.
These same bacon choices make their way to many of the sandwiches and burgers. Brown sugar was recommended by our server to augment the Jiffy Burger ($11.99). I remember being intrigued by this peanut butter-slathered burger, but was once reluctant to try it — until now. My curiosity got the best of me and I was not disappointed. Yes, it sounds strange to top a hamburger with creamy PB along with all of the usual accoutrements of lettuce, tomato and pickles. Don’t forget the bacon. This combination of nutty with beef flavors along with the different textures works well together. After all, PB shouldn’t be relegated to only partnering with J.
The Fat Kid Grilled Cheese ($9.99) could be off-putting, but the chubby reference is more about the sandwich than a person. With a choice of cheese and bacon, and the option to add a hamburger patty ($4), which we did, served on Texas toast makes for one thick sandwich. There’s also a slice of tomato packed in there.
The Queen of the Tenderloins ($12.99) prompted a warning from our server: “It’s really big; you’ll only be able to eat half of it now, but you’ll have lunch tomorrow.” How right she was! In the manner of a true pork tenderloin sandwich, its size nearly overhangs the plate. The meat is breaded, fried and placed inside a brioche bun, which looks more like a centerpiece since there’s no way it can enclose the pork. Attempting to lift the whole thing to your mouth would be comical and unsuccessful.
This vibe here is more bar than restaurant, but it’s the food that will lure me back for a return visit sooner rather than later.
Mother Muff’s Kitchen & Spirits
Description: Above-average bar food
Location: 2432 W. Colorado Ave.
Contact: 719-344-8727; mothermuffs.com
Prices: $4.75-$14.99 (breakfast); $8.29-$18.99 (lunch and dinner)
Hours: 9 a.m.- midnight Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m.–1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Jiffy Burger, Basket O’Bacon
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.