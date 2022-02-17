Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen offers a primer in traditional Polish cuisine going far beyond the dumplings referenced in the name.
There’s no doubt pierogis are the attention getters, but it would be wrong to dismiss the rest of the menu.
From the traditional potato/cheese pierogi to the more inventive, Mika’s offers seven dumpling options. My favorites are the barbecue beef brisket-filled Cowboy with tangy barbecue sauce, and the shredded chicken topped with spicy wing sauce, aptly named the Buffalo Chicken. Pierogis are sold as sampler plates or by the dozen. I recommend the Lunch Box Special ($13), which includes the pierogis, plus the cucumber salad known as mizeria and a beverage. (A cold beer would be the perfect complement to the meals, but there’s no liquor license — yet.)
As much as I appreciated the creativity and varied flavors of the fillings in each pierogi, I was less excited by the boiled/sauteed dough. Some were chewier than I like. This might have been a problem if the rest of our order hadn’t been so impressive. Instead, I was awed by the range of flavors and preparation of the stuffed cabbage ($10.99), hunter’s stew ($9) and loaded fries ($12).
The latter is a meal in itself. A mound of french fries covered with hunter’s stew is hidden underneath a blanket of melted cheese, chopped green onions and sour cream. The stew is a hearty serving on its own, but when used as a topping it provides multiple levels of textures and flavors to the fries. The stew contains pork sausage and beef, among other meats, with fresh (not frozen) vegetables. It comes together with a bourbon-barrel-aged red wine.
The order of stuffed cabbage features two overly plump cabbage rolls filled with a mix of ground beef, rice, mushrooms and onions. They’re concealed by a house-made juicy tomato sauce and are further adorned with chopped green onions with a dusting of dried parsley. This is comfort food taken to the ultimate level. It’s a substantial serving and too good to leave anything on the plate.
Included in The Lunchbox Special is a blueberry-filled pierogi. Like the other pierogis it’s a two-, maybe three-bite, item that is perfect for dessert after a substantial meal.
There are instances beyond flavors for which the word sweet is the best adjective. The decor here is just that: from the small black and white photos of Mika as a child in Poland, to the warm color scheme and overall ambiance. This is a small, comfortable and friendly place — all of which is a bonus because the food is the centerpiece.
Our server said Mika arrived in Colorado from Poland as a teenager in 2003. She and her husband opened the restaurant in December 2020 during the pandemic. It moved to its current location, near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, a few months later. We never saw Mika but were told she was in the kitchen. Based on what was served, I suspect she’s right where she wants to be.
Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen
Description: Polish cuisine
Location: 4657 Centennial Blvd., Suite 100
Contact: 719-465-1426; mikaspierogi kitchenco.com
Prices: $7.49 to $13; pierogi samplers $8.99 to $40
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Loaded fries and stuffed cabbage
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available