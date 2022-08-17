For the past decade, La Bella Vita Ristorante Italiano has exemplified its namesake: the good life. Nonetheless, we know life isn’t always just a bowl of meatballs.

A few minor glitches affected our meal; one was quickly remedied, the others never addressed. I expect more in terms of service due to the restaurant’s price points starting at $18.75. Despite having a reservation, there was no record of it. Thankfully, we were immediately seated anyway. Shortly thereafter, water glasses were filled and a basket of bread with a small dish of olive oil and balsamic vinegar dusted with herbs arrived.

This is a large restaurant with several dining areas. We were seated in a small section reminiscent of Tuscany: sunbaked, faded yellow walls, faux stone facades and numerous wine bottle-themed artwork. We had plenty of time to take in the decor while waiting for our server.

The array of appetizers and salads whet the appetite, but on a hot summer evening the Panzanella ($13) sounded the most refreshing — and it was. This combination of finely chopped cucumbers, sliced yellow and cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olive, halves of marble-sized pieces of fresh mozzarella and cut basil are drizzled with a house-made Champagne vinaigrette. The menu indicated homemade croutons, which, while tasty and crunchy, should have had a starring role but were scarce on the plate.

Panzanella is typically a salad made with day-old bread: pane in Italian. It’s meant to be augmented with fresh vegetables, not the other way around. Although not what was expected, we enjoyed the tart olives, creamy cheese and cool cukes.

I have high expectations for bread in Italian (and French) restaurants, so the soft-crusted kind here was disappointing. Still, I did use it to sop up the vinaigrette because I didn’t want to miss any of it.

The same held true for the creamy basil sauce in the Rigatoni alla Carre ($23.75). Short tubes of ridged al dente pasta, bite-size pieces of chicken, mushrooms, artichokes and sun dried tomatoes are immersed in house-made pesto and cream sauce. The concentrated flavor of the tomatoes is tempered by basil’s licorice flavor, which is further subdued by the cream. Each element enhances the qualities of the others.

The Vitello Marsala, aka veal, ($31.75) lived up to its designation as a classic dish. Thin pieces of veal dusted with flour and sautéed with garlic and mushrooms are then concealed in a rich Marsala sauce. The nutty and sweet flavors of the wine dominate the dish, in a good way.

Sauteed spinach and roasted potatoes accompany the veal, and were overshadowed, as they should be, by the entrée.

Servings are large and the food goes beyond standard Italian fare. However, we realized server neglect eclipsed everything else. There appeared to be no staff shortage.

However, we sat with nearly empty plates while our server caught up with friends at a nearby table. When we had his attention, we enjoyed his friendly demeanor. This made it difficult to find fault, but there it was. If not for the table bussers, water glasses would never have been refilled and plates never cleared away while waiting — and wait we did — for the check.

la bella vita ristorante

Location: 4475 Northpark Drive

Contact: 719-260-4730; labellavitaristorante.net

Prices: $18.75 to $32.75

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; closed Monday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.

A favorite: Rigatoni alla Carre

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available