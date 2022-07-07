I embrace the opportunity to improve my culinary vocab, especially when this also leads to new foods, which recently happened at Sofia’s Antojitos.
Let’s start with antojitos: I had to ask. My guess was little appetizers. More accurately, they’re Mexican street foods (mostly snacks). A large chalkboard, with several other new words, is near the counter where orders are placed. My Spanish is fine when it comes to most south-of-the border foods, but the phrase “endulzate el palador” took some time to translate until I saw what’s listed: churros, tres leches, arroz con leche and more. It means to sweeten your palate — such a nice way of saying dessert! The patient servers who explained the unfamiliar items were appreciated.
Not quite what I expected was the papas locas ($7). Here, a choice of chips is featured as a foundation layer. Served in a paper-lined plastic basket, we opted for tortilla chips, but briefly considered Ruffles. They’re covered with chopped jicama, shredded cabbage, peanuts, cuertos (pickled pig skin), queso fresco, diced cucumbers, lime, pico de gallo and more. The best description is nachos topped with fresh salad ingredients.
I knew about elotes preparado ($4.50) and esquites ($6). They’re different versions of the same thing: roasted corn. The former is on the cob, the other is kernels served in a cup. Both are slathered with mayo, queso fresco and chile powder. Esquites put the idea of creamed corn to shame. Esquites are creamy and sweet, with the chile adding a savory element without too much spice. They’re also less messy to eat than elotes.
The rest of the menu is familiar, featuring tacos ($2.50), tostadas ($3.50) and sopes ($3.50) with a choice of several meat fillings. These include carne asada, chicken, picadillo (hamburger) and al pastor, among others.
Sopes made with cornmeal are shaped into a patty with a small rim. A thin layer of beans is topped with meat (asada for me), shredded lettuce, sliced jalapenos, queso fresco and avocado (50-cent upcharge). Salsa and sour cream are served on the side. Occasionally, the cornmeal can overwhelm the other flavors, but here each component compliments the other.
Tortas take center stage on the menu board and with good reason. These sandwiches are sometimes overlooked as traditional Mexican cuisine. Served on a large, soft roll, tortas can be filled with the same ingredients as a burrito. We selected two and should have only chosen one since these are impressively large. A single torta would have more than satisfied our appetites.
Nonetheless, we appreciated sampling the different flavors. The El Chavo ($10) looks like a standard sub. The soft-golden-crusted bread is coated with mayo and stuffed with sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, sliced onions, jalapenos and sliced hot dogs.
The Pambazo ($8) roll was red-hued thanks to the chilie sauce (another discovery) of the same name, made from smoky guajillo chiles, in which it was dipped and filled with chorizo, cubed potatoes, queso fresco, lettuce and onions. The spice level was low, but the flavor was not.
The freshly fried, not oily, churro, heavily dusted with cinnamon sugar, is a great way to sweeten the palate.
Sofia’s Antojitos
Description: Mexican street foods for dine-in or takeout
Location: 1035 N. Academy Blvd.
Contact: 719-434-1919
Prices: $2.50 to $14.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Esquites, asada sope.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.