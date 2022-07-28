Opal Lee, who's known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, will be in Colorado Springs this weekend for two events. On Saturday she'll speak and sign copies of her children's book, "Juneteenth: A Children's Story," at Hooked on Books downtown. On Sunday she'll be honored at Packard Hall at Colorado College during “An Evening of Inspirational Word and Song,” a performance sponsored by The Shivers Fund at Pikes Peak Library District.