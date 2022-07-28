At first glance, it’s easy to overlook the misspelling on Cabron Carbon’s exterior sign, which avoids the first word by using the second one twice. However, the error is intentional thanks to a Denver zoning issue regarding the first word, which has several offensive Spanish definitions.
Aside from its milder meaning of “badass,” Cabron Carbon advertises itself as a “Taqueria and Galeria. However, there’s more here than just tacos, and this is no staid collection of paintings.
The flavors are just as bold and distinct as the vibrant, colorful artwork and overall decor. Orders are placed at the counter and food is brought to the tables; be aware, though, that not everything arrives at the same time. A full bar lines one wall next to the open kitchen.
In addition to tacos, the menu includes quesadillas, papa asadas and vampiros (aka mini tostadas). Several sides and two desserts are also available.
With more than a dozen taco options, it’s difficult to make a choice. The bartender said his favorite was the rib-eye ($5.75). This is also the most expensive taco, but there’s a copious amount of the tender grilled, diced steak that makes it seem worth the bucks. There’s no blanket of lettuce or cheese as a cover-up for a meager filling. The meat is the main attraction.
This is also true of the tacos al pastor ($4); the ample quantity is the same no matter the type of filling. The pork is adorned with pieces of pineapple, a traditional topping in many parts of Mexico.
A salsa bar is stocked with an array of add-ons, including cilantro, creamy guacamole, limes, diced onions, pickled onions and salsas ranging from mild to extra hot.
The large quesadilla with chicken ($8) is a folded, grilled flour tortilla stuffed with the meat and oozing with white cheese. It’s crispy and well-seasoned. The same filling options for the tacos are available for the quesadillas. A quesabirria ($5.50 in a corn tortilla; $9 in a flour) is another possibility. They’re made with shredded goat cooked in an adobo chile sauce.
The open-faced vampiro is a crunchy corn tortilla topped with the same choice of proteins. The salsa bar allows you to determine the heat level and how much you want to augment the dish. Although the basic topping is plentiful, a single vampiro does not totally quell any hunger pangs.
Papas asadas are the menu outliers. These are grilled potatoes and don’t fall into an easy category. They could work as an entree, to share or as a side. As with everything else, the toppings are plentiful. The spuds are topped with cheese and a choice of meats including skirt steak, rib-eye, pork, chicken or sirloin. (Prices range from $14 to $19.95)
Shrimp and fish are offered as vegetarian options, while vegan choices include calabacitas (grilled zucchini with green peppers, onions and corn).
Desserts include flan and churro served with a scoop of ice cream.
The restaurant owners are from Sinaloa and Guadalajara, Mexico. Since this is also a gallery, works by local and Latino artists are displayed. Colorful murals adorn the bathrooms; don’t miss them.
Cabron Carbon
Description: Taqueria and art gallery.
Location: 1023 N. Broadway, Denver
Contact: 720-598-6934; cabroncarbon.com
Prices: $3.50 to $19.50 Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Patio.
Favorite dishes: Rib-eye tacos, the salsa bar
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.