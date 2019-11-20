Nepalese and Indian food isn’t just about the taste; aromatics, colorful ingredients and bold flavors also play a role. At Babu’s Kitchen & Bar in Manitou Springs, the warm naan eaten by hand and the complex rhythms of Indian music complete the appeal to the senses.
Although I would have appreciated more help with the descriptions of the foods, our server was polite and attentive. When asked about flavors, he offered only levels of spice. We opted for mild and medium. The former highlighted the ingredients while the latter was a race to the heat zone. I like spicy foods, but imagining what hot might taste like makes my eyes water.
Chicken, lamb, goat, salmon and shrimp are the protein options. They’re cooked in a variety of ways, as are the vegetables.
Our dinner began with a complimentary basket of fried naan served with tamarind and mint chutneys. The tamarind chutney is a seesaw of sweet and tart, something I could have eaten by the spoonful. Instead, I used pieces of naan to politely dip into both. The mint chutney is also enticing but less so when compared with its red-hued counterpart.
Also red, though not as rich in tone, is tandoori chicken ($16.89). Skinned legs, marinated in a blend of spices and yogurt, are cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor. The result is a pleasant smokiness. Although the chicken was difficult to cut off the bone, it wasn’t tough or dry. A bowl of Jasmine rice arrived with the order.
Popeye knew a good thing in spinach, and if he’d had the opportunity to try saag, aka creamy spinach, he would have been more enthusiastic than he was with a simple can. We ordered our saag with shrimp, of which there was plenty. Served over the rice, with none of the bitterness often associated with the green leaves, this was our favorite item — next to the tamarind chutney.
The menu describes vegetable biryani ($15.89) as a “royal dish.” The quantity certainly is enough to serve several kings and queens, or rajas and ranis as the case may be. A combination of rice, eggplant, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cauliflower in a spice blend is more piquant than I imagined. And while it was not too hot to appreciate, next time I would ask to have it dialed down a notch or two.
We also ordered garlic naan ($3.89). There is something about this thin bread coated with garlic and chopped cilantro that is both comforting and exotic.
Everything at Babu’s represents a culture far different from what else you’ll find in this town at the foot of Pikes Peak. Wood carvings and brass statues of Buddha, Shiva, a deer, a lion and others are found throughout the restaurant. It’s small, but on the cold night of our visit, the friendly staff and spicy heat provided plenty of warmth.
Restaurant: Babu’s Kitchen & Bar
Address: 915 Manitou Ave.
Contact: 283-3535; babuskitchens.com
Restaurant character: Family-run, serving Indian and Nepalese cuisine
Rating total: 4 of 5 forks
Food: 4 of 5 forks
Ambiance: 4 of 5 forks
Service: 4 of 5 forks
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Entrees: $14.89 to $22.89
Alcohol: Yes
Credit cards: Yes
Vegan options: Yes
Outdoor dining: Yes
Gluten-free options: Yes
Wi-fi: Yes
Facebook: Yes
No rating by El Paso County Public Health.