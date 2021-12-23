I imagine Oka Ramen #3 in Manitou Springs is like most noodle shops around the country, perhaps even universally: It’s a place where more attention is paid to food than to decor or manners, and slurping is expected.
Except for the beautiful silk kimono hanging on the wall like a sentry, there’s not much else of distinction adorning the place. Here, the focus is on the cuisine.
The menu features an array of ramen bowls and rice bowls. Each is listed by its Japanese name with parenthetical translations. The ramen bowls are variations on a theme: noodles in a beef, miso, citrus or clear broth with an assortment of ingredients and a choice of proteins.
The ramen falls into two categories: classic and special. Yet, it’s difficult to tell the difference. Most include bok choy, bean sprouts, corn kernels, mushrooms, green onions, soft-boiled egg, bamboo, fish cake, nori (seaweed) and fried garlic. The protein choices are also the same for both: pork belly, pulled pork, chicken, vegetables or flank steak, which has a $2 upcharge.
From the selection of appetizers, the chicken goyza ($7) helped whet our appetites. Most of the starters are fried, including the goyza. These crescent-shaped dumplings are filled with ground chicken. Miso is served on the side for dipping. The small bites are light and not at all oily; six come to an order and we could have easily eaten more.
Similar to goyza are shumani ($7), filled with ground shrimp, ginger and finely diced green onions. Made with the same type of wrapper, shumani are shaped like small baskets.
I wanted ramen, but I also wanted tempura. This was easily resolved by ordering the tempura ramen ($14). The tempura includes two large pieces of shrimp and five vegetables, most of which were sweet potato and squash. Unfortunately, these were on the greasy side. The ramen bowl was large enough for several people to share, but that’s not the way it’s done in a noodle shop.
Long strands of ramen were plentiful and required a lot of, well, sucking. True to the grocery list stated on the menu, the bowl was chock full of ingredients. The bok choy provided crunchiness. I don’t mind being rude (by American dining standards) when consuming the noodles, but the large pieces of Chinese cabbage were difficult to eat in small bites.
The pork katsudon rice bowl ($15) is a misnomer: it’s served on a plate. Nonetheless, it is also a substantial serving. Breaded and fried sliced pork is topped with a light sauce, grilled onions and diced scallions, and served on a bed of rice. A soft-boiled egg is on the side.
Tan-Tan ramen ($14) is brothless, with a small cup of chicken soup on the side. The ramen is otherwise a large bowl composed of chicken, fried wonton skins and most of the ingredients in the more traditional ramen bowls.
A single server took care of the small dining area and handling carryout orders. She was friendly and attentive, even with the number of distractions the latter entailed.
Oka Ramen #3
Description: Asian cuisine for dining in or carryout.
Location: 964 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Contact: 719-685-2409; www.okaramencos.com
Prices: $3 -$23
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Gyoza, ramen
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.