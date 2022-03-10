It’s been decades since Lucy and Ricky Ricardo (TV’s “I Love Lucy”) were household names, yet their personas remain part of the culture as evidenced by the local Lucy I’m Home Cuban takeout spot and its food truck.

The diminutive storefront belies the big flavors within. Serving traditional Cuban cuisine, the family-run business has quite a following. The establishment features a counter for placing orders and a small waiting area. The kitchen commands most of the space, which is where the good stuff happens.

I was told the Cubano sandwich ($10), is the most popular menu item; this was confirmed by the number of orders I saw go out the door. We could have waited in the car and been notified by a pagerlike device when our food was prepared, or we could have called so it would be ready for pick-up when we arrived. I wanted to stay inside to check things out.

The Cubano features mojo-roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles served on Cuban bread, which is flattened with a sandwich grill. The cheese gets gooey and all the flavors meld together. Mojo, an orange juice-based sauce, is typically made with lime juice, garlic, oregano, cumin and olive oil. Before it’s pressed, Cuban bread looks like a French roll. That’s where the similarity ends. It’s sweeter and denser, which makes it the best choice for the many ingredients and withstanding the compression process.

Several other sandwich choices are available, including variations on the Cubano, a Cuban hamburger ($10) and Cuban hot dog ($8). All sandwiches come with plantain chips or potato sticks. We added an order of maduros ($2). These are ripe fried plantains that are caramelized. They could easily be dessert but are traditionally a side dish. I suggest skipping the chips and going for the golden plantains.

Maduros, along with black beans and rice, are included on all the plates. The roasted pork plate ($12), officially known as Lechon Asada, includes the same shredded roasted mojo pork found in the Cubano. It’s tender and rich with flavor. The plates are substantial servings.

Polllo Guanabacoa ($12) is a mouthful in more than name. It’s shredded chicken with mango, onions, garlic and red peppers in a brown sugar sauce. It’s sweet, but not cloying so. It lacks visual plate (in this case Styrofoam container) appeal, but the combination of sweet and savory overcompensates.

The woman taking our order recommended the flan ($4), but I was more interested in the pastelitos ($2), square puffy, flaky pastries filled with guava and cream cheese. With two to an order these are a deal; they’re also messy to eat, but worth every bite.

The menu for the Lucy I’m Home food truck is similar, but not identical. The brick-and-mortar locale offers more choices.

The restaurant’s name comes from Ricky Ricardo’s distinctive signature announcement when he came through the front door of their apartment. It’s something you almost want to imitate when entering this takeout place.

Lucy I’m home

Description: Cuban carryout

Location: 390 N. Circle Drive

Contact: 719-632-0052

Prices: $10 to $14

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday (Closed Sunday)

Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Cubano, maduros

Other: Gluten-free options available