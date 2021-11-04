The flock of origami cranes dangling from the ceiling inside Shuga’s seems smaller but still captures my imagination. Except for the reduced number of cranes, little has changed since my last (seemingly long ago) visit. The place is still noisy because it’s popular and tables are close together, yet the food remains satisfying.
Even the menu hasn’t changed much, for which I was grateful. I was yearning for a cup of coconut shrimp soup. Two other soups are available, but my taste buds are always revived by the memory of the coconut shrimp soup; they have never been disappointed by the real thing.
Formally on the menu as Spicy Brazilian Coconut Shrimp Soup ($5 cup/$10 bowl), this signature dish is, indeed, peppery. Pieces of shrimp are awash in a coconut milk-base broth, spiked with jalapeno, ginger, cilantro and lime. What I find fascinating is the flavor of each ingredient is evident in every spoonful. Black sesame seeds dot the soup like freckles. A cup is plenty, and there’s the option of adding ramen noodles, chicken or roasted red pepper for an upcharge. I’m sure the additions are nice, but why mess with perfection?
The menu is my favorite kind: not extensive: salad, sandwiches, bruschetta and boards, with a handful — or two — of options in each category. Admittedly, it is difficult to decide beyond the soup order. To help with indecision, there’s the Shuga’s Favorite Café Tray ($14). This includes small portions of a bit of everything including appetizer, bruschetta, soup, salad and dessert. It’s served on a tray complete with separate sections for each item.
The Aracelli Niçoise salad ($11) is a colorful array of fresh vegetables, house-smoked salmon and slices of hardboiled egg on a bed of greens. The tangy lemon-based vinaigrette ties everything together, from the pungent red onion to the bright red tomato, from the crispy roasted fingerling potatoes to the salty Kalamata olives. Served with a slice of bread, this is filling, and one can’t help but feel virtuous for making such a healthy choice.
By contrast, the bruschetta is more indulgent. The four variations include fresh mozzarella with tomato and basil; brie with sliced apple; smoked salmon with capers, red onions and cream cheese; and bacon, tomato, goat cheese on arugula. Sold for $4 each or all four for $14. When combined with a cup of soup, one or two make a complete meal. Thin slices of Granny Smith apples fanned out over a slice of brie that hangs over the toasted bread is more than a pretty plate. It’s a celebration of textures and tastes. The same can be said for the tomato with thick slices of mozzarella and shredded fresh basil. It’s a Caprese salad on crunchy bread.
Shuga’s is lively, which makes it fun albeit loud. Besides the overhead origami, there are plenty of other little touches, like a single flower on every table, beautiful plating and good service that all enhance the meal. Just be careful not to bump the table next to you when it’s time to leave.
Shuga’s
Description: Lively ambiance and simple but creative food.
Location: 702 S. Cascade Ave.
Contact: 719-328-1412; shugas.com
Prices: $4 to $14
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday – Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: Brazilian Coconut Shrimp Soup
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available