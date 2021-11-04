The Modbo's new and penultimate exhibit, "Vetted by Lew," will feature 20 to 30 of Lew Tilley's works, dating back to his time at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Art School, where he studied and taught. It opens during First Friday Downtown with a free reception, and runs through Nov. 19. Gallery owner Lauren Ciborowski will shutter the space following her annual Small Works Show in December.