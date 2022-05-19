There’s more to Red Gravy Italian Bistro than marinara or Bolognese sauces, but the name is playful, especially considering the downtown restaurant’s logo: a red splat on a white background.
Although not as vivid in color, there are plenty of other sauces available along with a large selection of pastas, popular Italian entrees and pizza.
It didn’t seem right not to sample something red, so we started with fried ravioli served with Bolognese ($10.50). Ten dark-blond squares with crinkled edges are served with a small bowl of Bolognese for dipping. The sauce is meaty and rich. Crispy and stuffed with beef, this more than whets the appetite; it almost quells it altogether. Fortunately, we didn’t stop here.
The appetizer was a foreshadowing of the serving sizes to come, but we didn’t take heed. When my cacio e pepe ($17.50) arrived, I was surprised, and perhaps a little intimidated, by the amount of food. Substantial, abundant, even huge are not adequate adjectives. This isn’t a complaint, merely an observation — and a recommendation to have a hearty appetite.
Al dente bucatini — thick, hollow spaghetti — is tossed with butter, Parmesan cheese and black pepper. These three simple ingredients create a creamy coating over the pasta. The freshly ground pepper dominates but isn’t overwhelming.
Almost hidden among the menu listings of linguini, rigatoni, fettuccini and other pastas is campanelle stroganoff ($20.25). It’s not the bell-shaped campanelle that was unexpected. Rather it was the idea of stroganoff in an Italian restaurant.
This, too, was a massive plate featuring the pasta with pieces of seared steak, asparagus and portabella mushrooms in a Marsala cream sauce. Topped with shaved parmigiana, this is an otherwise visually unappealing dish. Its allure is the taste. The bright green crunchy pieces of asparagus add not only much needed color, but texture. The meat is tender and plentiful. The sauce is nutty and slightly sweet.
Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the restaurant offers happy hour prices on drinks and appetizers. Once a month Red Gravy hosts a Sunday Supper Club. This is a ticketed event highlighting wine and food pairings with limited seating. If the regular menu is any indication, this sounds like a treat.
Gluten-free pasta and pizzas are available for a $2 upcharge. The pizzas sound as creative as the pasta dishes, such as the Fig & Pig ($15.25). This combines fig sauce with prosciutto, caramelized onion, rosemary and Gorgonzola cheese.
Service was courteous, albeit hurried. The hostess helped by changing out empty water bottles with full ones, which was appreciated.
The décor underscores the building’s historic features such as the tin plate ceiling and brick wall. Large photos each include a single red highlighted item in its composition. Remember, the favored color here is red.
Back to the restaurant’s logo, it’s something most can relate to. After all, who hasn’t spilled a sauce or two? Thus, it’s easy to appreciate a place that doesn’t take itself too seriously — at least when it comes to decor.
Red Gravy
Italian Bistro
Description: Italian cuisine
Location: 23 S. Tejon St.
Contact: 719-635-7661; redgravyco.com
Prices: $13-$27.95
Hours: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: Fried ravioli and cacio e pepe.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options availalable.