An interesting cottage food industry trend is starting to take hold: home delivery of fresh-baked foods. And now two local businesses are bringing 100% vegan to your door.
Four Cookie Dudes is a vegan cookie delivery service run by brothers Jacob, Jackson, Jeffrey and Joseph. Growing up vegan, they always liked cookies and set out with a goal to make vegan varieties better than the nonvegan ones so that everyone would want them. Initially, their mom was the baker, but the brothers soon began to have opinions (“more brown sugar!”) and jumped in on the process. When someone suggested they sell their cookies, the brothers launched a business.
Four Cookie Dudes offers four flavors for delivery. Each box ($10; $12 for gluten-free) contains six 4-ounce cookies.
The chocolate chip cookie is a fluffy vanilla bite with oh-so-slightly sweet chocolate. The gluten-free version is crispy and, surprisingly, this gluten lover preferred it!
The oatmeal rum raisin cookie delivers a rich molasses flavor that is delightfully sweet.
The star is the oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. It’s the best of both worlds. The high-fiber, healthy oat tempers the sweetness of the chocolate, and I even could get behind having one for breakfast.
I’m here to tell you there’s nothing like a box of big cookies delivered to your door by four hardworking young men. To order, call or text 719-600-9596. Delivery is Fridays between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. fourcookie dudes.com
Sweegan Bakery, offering 100% vegan desserts, came about when founder Patrese Evans went vegan and missed some of her childhood favorites, such as peach cobbler, pecan pie, sweet potato pie and pound cake. She started her business at a vegan market and sold out of items in no time. Evans knew she was on to something. I agree.
The maple lemon blueberry pound cake ($20) is stunning. With glistening frosting over the colorful cake and blueberries popping through, each bite is airy and moist from fruit juice. The maple flavor helps set it apart.
The apple pie ($30) is simplicity at its finest.
The standout, though, is the pecan pie ($30). This dessert took me down memory lane. Nestled in one of the flakiest vegan pie crusts I’ve tasted, the cinnamon and pecan filling is reminiscent of nougat.
Finally, I could not resist trying the cinnamon rolls ($12 half-dozen). I was struck by the sheer size of each roll, which reminded me of the famous Ann Sather’s in Chicago.
When I bit into Sweegan’s version, the taste was there, too. Thick pastry swimming in sweet frosting is a little bit of heaven.
To order, send a message on Facebook (facebook.com/sweeganbakery), email sweeganbakery@yahoo.com or call 719-394-8239. At least 48 hours of notice is required. Delivery arrangements are made upon order.
You’ll likely see Four Cookie Dudes and Sweegan Bakery at all of the vegan markets (and other pop-up events) in 2020.