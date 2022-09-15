J’s Jamaican Flava is the kind of place you go to just pick up the food, not to spend any time soaking in the ambiance because there isn’t any — at least not much in terms of lighting, seating and decor. This possibly explains why it does such a booming takeout business.
The environment consists of a large menu over the counter where orders are placed with the kitchen in view, a few bar stools, a TV and pothole-blemished parking. There’s also a picnic table outside with a basketball hoop nearby.
The two guys behind the counter are the best part of being at J’s while waiting for your order. You can see how busy they are cooking, taking orders and packaging the food. They’re friendly, helpful and appear to enjoy what they’re doing. According to the restaurant’s website, they’re Hugh and Chris.
We were told it was fine to microwave anything needing to be warmed up. Our carryout order in Styrofoam containers fared well on the ride home and maintained a good temperature.
A few bites into my Jamaican fried chicken ($10.50, available only on Mondays), I understood the eatery’s appeal. The crispy pieces of chicken were orange, not golden, thanks to a blend of paprika, cayenne powder and other spices. The chicken, a mix of white and dark meat, was juicy and peppery.
Unfortunately, J’s was out of rice and peas. The peas are actually red kidney beans. I learned it’s important to come in early since availability isn’t always guaranteed, depending on how busy a day it’s been.
Entrees come with a choice of sides, so white rice and fried ripe plantains round out my dish (well, my to-go box). Even though plantains are starchier than bananas, they have enough natural sugar that allows for light caramelization. The rice and plantains were covered with a dark brown, sweet and savory sauce.
The spicy jerk pork ($13.50) was less hot than expected, but the flavors, or flavas, were evident. No other details regarding the ingredients were provided other than the pork is marinated with “traditional Jamaican herbs and spices.” Along with rice, we opted for stir-fried cabbage, Shredded white cabbage, carrots, onions and pepper are lightly fried. The result is a cooked slaw with a kick.
Every cuisine has some form of a hand pie or savory turnover. In Jamaica, they’re called patties ($3). J’s was out of the beef variety, so we settled for the chicken. Flakey pastry dough is filled with ground chicken that’s been heavily seasoned with green curry and other spices. This is baked, not fried. If I lived closer, this would be a go-to snack.
Other traditional Jamaican foods include curry goat ($15.50), oxtail ($15.50), several curry entrees and a few dishes cooked in brown sauce, including chicken or snapper ($10.50 and $15.50, respectively).
A few house-made juices, made with seasonal ingredients, are on the menu but are not always available based on demand.
J’s Jamaican Flava closes at 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The suggestion is to come in early to ensure the greatest number of menu items on hand.
J’s Jamaican
Flava
Description: Jamaican cuisine with limited seating for dining in, best for carryout.
Location: 3016 S. Academy Blvd.
Contact: 1-719-391-0142; js-jamaican-flavor.com
Prices: $3 to $15.50, plus daily lunch specials
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Jamaican fried chicken and fried ripe plantains.
Other: Limited gluten-free and vegan options available.