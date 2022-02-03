It can be confusing when restaurants share everything, including an address and decor, but have different names and menus. Interestingly, it works well for an evening bistro and daytime cafe.
This is a review of Till Neighborhood Bistro & Bar’s dinner service, but it’s necessary to acknowledge its breakfast/lunch alter ego: Garden of the Gods Market and Café. Food and service are impressive at both. Formerly on the far northeast side of town, Till’s new digs are less cavernous but still well-appointed with an enticing menu.
With no lines of demarcation, often the case with siblings sharing a room, the distinction comes in what’s served. The two are part of the Altitude Hospitality Group. Till opens at 5 p.m. most days; the cafe shuts down daily operations by 2 p.m. That’s when the nearly indistinguishable transformation begins. It’s all about the time of day. The bar is always open during service.
Till’s menu is just what I like: limited in quantity but abundant in possibilities, with imaginative spins on appetizers, salads and entrees. The latter include, among others, upscale sandwiches, halibut and comfort food such as meatloaf.
Smoked salmon dip ($16) is creamy and rich. It’s served with the impressively correct amount of fried pita chips. When ordering dips, it’s common to have to ask for more dippers since the ratio is usually amiss. Shredded pieces of salmon are enhanced by tart lemon juice and capers. The dip, in a warm, cast iron serving dish, was cold. This made for an interesting temperature combination.
Our server said there was no single dish more popular than another. Still, I noticed several orders of steak frites ($28) coming out of the kitchen. It made sense to order this take on steak and french fries. Till’s rendition is a perfectly medium rare New York strip with a small arugula salad and, of course, the spuds. Unlike other places, these are not thin and brittle. Instead, they’re thick, but fuse a fried crispy exterior with a creamy interior. Compound butter is also an important component.
Ideally, the herb-infused butter melts over the grilled meat for additional flavor. However, the steak wasn’t hot enough for a complete butter melt-down. The result was a cool (not cold) but still tasty meal.
The large plating of agnolotti ($23) didn’t suffer the same fate. It arrived hot and maintained an appropriate temperature throughout the meal. That, however, was the least impressive aspect. The blend of textures and flavors in the small pillows of pasta filled with velvety, pureed butternut squash, caramelized onions and nutty Fontina cheese made for a tantalizing meal. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and breadcrumbs, the final touch is the smooth, herby mushroom sauce. The only thing missing is a hard roll to soak it all up.
Unfortunately, our dessert choice, smoked lemon tart ($11), was a bust. It was so hard it was impossible to get to the crust without personal risk. We tried forks and knives, as did a couple at a nearby table, to no avail. While this was disappointing, happy memories of the entrees linger.
Till Neighborhood Bistro & Bar
Description: Fine dining cuisine
Location: 616 S. Tejon St.
Contact: 719-471-2799; 719-470-6040 (for reservations) tillsouth.com
Prices: $17 to $38
Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Steak frites and house agnolotti
Other: Gluten-free and vegetarian options available