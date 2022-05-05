Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is landlocked in more ways than one. Besides being in Colorado Springs, the restaurant is in the middle of a strip mall with several other dining establishments.
Forget the proximity to Powers Boulevard and the view of surrounding hillsides dotted with homes. Instead, focus on the nautical theme and the whiteboard with the ever-changing menu of seafood items, which is based on availability and market price. Another board lists the source of the seafood.
The haddock, included in the Fisherman’s Combo ($26.09), was from Gloucester, Mass., the day of our visit. In addition to two pieces of the white fish that were fried, resulting in a vibrant golden coating, seven fried shrimp and five scallops shared the basket with a handful of house-made chips. Lemon wedges brightened up the otherwise golden hues of the meal. By the way, the scallops were from New Bedford, Maine. This entree can also be ordered baked instead of fried.
Even though this was a lot of deep-fried food, nothing was greasy. The focus was on the fish. Coleslaw is another side, which we ordered with the lobster mac and cheese ($25.66). I was initially interested in the lobster pie, which the woman taking our order described as pieces of lobster in a white wine sauce topped with Ritz cracker crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Then she noted it wasn’t available.
It wasn’t as if the mac and cheese was something to settle for; it was everything I expected and more. This was thanks to the large chunks of sweet lobster mixed with corkscrew-shaped pasta in a creamy white sauce and also topped with Ritz crumbs. Surprisingly, the latter added much more to the dish than I expected. They’re buttery, and the crunchiness provides texture. This was a plentiful serving, which left me with no room for dessert.
Orders are placed at the counter, diners are given numbers, and food is brought to the tables. I was surprised at the number of carryout orders, since lobster is not something I think of as takeout food. Then I remembered: Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap has its origins as a food truck, which can still be found around town.
The menu in the brick-and-mortar eatery is more extensive. The lobstah, oops lobster, sandwiches are the truck’s claim to fame and are also among the most popular items in the restaurant.
The rolls come in two varieties: traditional or Connecticut. The former is a bun that’s been grilled in butter, then filled with a mayonnaise base lobster salad; the latter is a bun filled with steamed lobster meat, of course. This version comes with a side of melted butter. It’s also necessary to decide whether you want the regular size, which is plenty, or the “Gronk,” which is 25% larger.
The Lobstah Trap also sells whole, live lobsters to go. Again, market price prevails. However, the staff will steam these free and wrap them for carryout.
For the fish-averse, mac and cheese without the lobster is available, as are a chicken sandwich, hot dog and hamburger.
Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
Fresh seafood in a casual restaurant
Location: 5660 Barnes Road, Suite 148
Contact: 719-424-7645; the lobstahtrap.com
Prices: Vary based on daily market price
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.
Favorite dishes: Lobster mac and cheese; fried haddock
Other: Gluten-free options available