It’s difficult to ignore a well-traveled colleague’s claim that Greek Café in Colorado Springs is the best place for gyros outside Greece. It seemed as much a challenge as a boast; I’m pleased to report he wasn’t exaggerating.
This is an unassuming, casual dining, order-at-the-counter establishment. Menu items are listed on a lighted board, and the refrigerated display case full of baklava, nut rolls and juices near the cash register is the main source of color.
Little attention is paid to the decor although it is remarkably clean. Instead, the emphasis is on the food.
Several platters include gyros with thin slices of beef and lamb as one option and chicken as the other. Others feature popular Greek favorites such as falafel, kabobs, dolmas and spanakopita. I suggest ordering the combination platter ($13.79) and veggie plate ($13.79) to sample a bit of everything.
The combo includes a generous amount of tender sliced lamb, grilled chicken seasoned with cumin, garlic and other spices, house-made pita and a considerable serving of rice. A small salad composed of red onions, tomato, sliced cucumber, olives and feta is also on the plate.
The platters come with house-made tzatziki sauce. I saw several people ask for extra servings. Once I tasted it, I understood why. Here, the tangy refreshing condiment blends plain yogurt with lemon, garlic and cucumber.
I enjoyed the combo platter, but was awed by the veggie plate, thanks to everything it includes. The variety represents some of my favorites: three falafel, two dolmas (grape leaves stuffed with rice), two pieces of spanakopita, hummus, salad and even more rice and pita.
Made from ground chickpeas, the falafel are shaped like small disks rather than ping pong-size balls. Nonetheless, they are a nice blend of textures: crispy and chewy. They’re good with the tzatziki but even better with the smooth, silky hummus. It’s two ways of eating chickpeas at the same time.
Spanakopita is a blend of spinach and cheese covered with paper-thin layers of phyllo dough, resulting in a savory pastry that is traditionally cut into triangles. It’s possible to order a spanakopita platter ($11.99), which has more pieces, rice and salad. That is likely to be one of my choices on my next visit.
I was intrigued by the two kabob options: the house platter and the kabob plate (both $14.79). Only the latter was available the day of my visit. It was my least favorite dish, only because everything else was so exceptional. Imagine ground beef seasoned with onions and spices in a thick cylinder shape. It’s like a variation of dry meat loaf. The tzatziki helped, but not enough. These entrees also come with rice, salad and pita, of course.
Except for the spanakopita and dolmas, all of the above may be ordered as sandwiches. They include tzatziki and, in some cases, come with french fries.
Greek Café does a brisk carryout business with food served in Styrofoam containers. For those dining in, the meals are served on hard plastic plates. Although it’s not Athens, Greek Café is worth a visit and doesn’t involve airline travel.
Greek Cafe
Description: Greek cuisine for dine-in or carryout
Location: 4343 Integrity Center Point
Contact: 719-591-8294
Prices: $7.99 to $14.79
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday)
Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Spanakopita and gyros
Other: Limited gluten-free and vegan options available.