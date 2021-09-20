A Nevada-based developer is suing the city of Colorado Springs because its plan to build controversial apartments and business space along Garden of the Gods Road was denied.

The planned 420 apartments sparked intense opposition from the Mountain Shadows neighborhood over concerns increased density could slow an evacuation during a wildfire, among other worries.

The Colorado Springs City Council voted 5 to 4 in August to deny a rezoning that would have allowed the developer to build the new housing in front of an existing 750,000-square-foot office building along north 30th Street on underused parking lots.

The company, known as 2424 GOTG LLC, claims in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the city abused its discretion and acted arbitrarily by penalizing the company for the city's failure to plan for an evacuation.

City Council can deny development projects if they pose a risk to public safety or general welfare, as council members said several times during the final hearing on the project.

The suit also states that Council President Tom Strand said that evacuation planning was not a criteria for approval of a zone change but then allowed neighbors to address it. The document noted that several city officials including the fire chief, police chief and director of Emergency Management for the Pikes Peak region testified that they had "no concerns about the proposed new development from an evacuation planning standpoint."

However, city officials did not complete a study of the westside or the area near the proposed apartments to estimate how long it could take for residents to evacuate during a wildfire. Residents fleeing the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 spent hours in traffic fleeing the blaze that burned 347 homes in Mountain Shadows.

Fire Chief Randy Royal told city council at a work session about evacuations in August that his staff had looked at the Fast Local Emergency Evacuation Times, or FLEET software, suggested by residents as an option for estimating evacuation times but doesn't plan to use it. Royal said computer modeling couldn't account for all the variables the city could see during a fire, such as wind. But he said he is confident in the city's existing plans.

While courts typically uphold city land-use decisions, residents are concerned the city attorney's office may not properly defend the council's decision because the attorney's office is part of the administration that recommended approval of the rezone, said said Bill Wysong, president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association.

"We feel that city council should have their own legal representation defending their action," he said. He did not yet know if his association or other interested community groups such as the Westside Watch, a group with an interest in mitigating wildfire risk, could participate in the case.

In a written statement, the city said the the city attorney will defend the council's decision as required by the city's charter.

The judge's decision on the developer's claims could send the case back to the city council for further consideration or a future decision could be appealed again, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said.