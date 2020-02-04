The Front Range is soaring and in certain corners of our boom region every foot of space feels precious.
I’m not talking precious as in deeply meaningful to the heart.
As in, worth a lot of money.
On a recent walk in my former Denver neighborhood, I saw a familiar sight: An abandoned house awaiting destruction, this time a brick 1950s ranch-style home that had another five decades to go. In Denver, this scene means a bigger, more glittering home is on the way.
But there’s another America out there. In this America, an abandoned home awaiting destruction means a vacant lot is soon to arrive. Or, maybe, it means neighbors will be looking at a decaying structure for 20 years.
In the late 1980s, I flew to Detroit to spend a few days with Dave Bing, the Hall of Fame basketball guard on a crusade to lift his adopted city. Bing earned millions with his innovative Detroit steel company. He later would become Detroit mayor.
We drove to what once was a thriving neighborhood a few miles from downtown. All houses were gone, and the prairie had returned. We looked at acres of high grass, save for tattered streets and lonely water hydrants.
Detroit’s population was in a free fall. The Motor City ranked as America’s fourth-largest city in the 1950s, with as many as 1.85 million inhabitants. That number had fallen to 1.1 million on the day I stared as a fresh Midwestern prairie.
Charlie LeDuff has spent much time staring at those same Detroit prairies. The author has a complex relationship with Detroit. He adores the city, yet mourns what’s been lost. He refuses to relinquish hope, but also refuses to embrace phony hope. He wrote “Detroit: An American Autopsy,” a book that is, somehow, hilarious and depressing, sometimes on the same page.
LeDuff often looks at those Detroit prairies, which are growing and spreading. The Motor City is now home to 670,000 people with no end to the exodus in sight.
“You have more swaths of fire hydrants,” LeDuff says of the multiplying Detroit vacancies. “How the (expletive deleted) can this be? And why does nobody speak of it? You see it every day. That’s how it is. It’s normal.”
He pauses.
“But it’s not normal. It’s crazy and I refuse to see it otherwise," he says. "This is the only city in the hemisphere that even looks like this. We can do better.”
Detroit is not alone as an Exodus City. In 1970, Dayton was, at 243,601 residents, nearly as large as Austin. Today, Austin is home to 964,254 people with Dayton at 140,640. I called Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to request a 10-minute interview to talk about Dayton’s population plunge. The mayor’s staff said she is too busy.
St. Louis's population has dropped from 867,796 people in 1950 to 307,866; Saginaw from 98,265 in 1960 to 48,323; Syracuse from 220,583 in 1950 to 142,749.
Syracuse is where the plunge gets personal for me. I lived in Syracuse or just outside its borders for 17 years. My three children were born in a hospital two blocks from the Syracuse University campus where I graduated. Nearly every weekday, I took a long walk through a downtown filled with grand 19th-century buildings.
The city remains, in many ways, vibrant. Downtown is filled with new condos and restaurants where residents sip fine wine. But in many corners Syracuse is a deeply sad place. Neighborhoods that once thrived are jammed with sagging houses and deserted lots. The tax base is full of holes.
LeDuff knows this story well. Downtown Detroit is thriving, at least compared with recent decades, but decay accelerates in the city’s corners. LeDuff lists the woes in quick succession. The worst public schools in America, he says. The worst roads. The worst power grid. And not far away in Flint, “poison water” flowing through faucets.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs thrives. Our city and region are soaring, making it oh-so-easy to ignore the Detroits and Saginaws and Syracuses of America.
“People want to be in Colorado Springs,” LeDuff says. “It’s clean, safe, beautiful, and you’ve got all those military bases. You’re in good with the government. You’re the new boom town, man.”
LeDuff lives in Detroit, which had been America’s boom town – hey, it was the world’s boom town – for a glorious run from 1910 to 1960. At the time, Motown residents believed it never would end.
Sound familiar?
LeDuff sighs as he considers the future of Colorado Springs.
“I don’t know where you’ll be in 50 years,” he says.