The lead detective in the murder case of Gary Dolce identified James Hanlon as the shooter in a video played during Thursday's trial.
Hanlon, 53, appeared in court on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 63-year-old Dolce. Dolce was found shot several time in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive.
Dolce and Hanlon were neighbors who shared a fence in a residential area near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. They had a history of disputes including earlier that day, when Hanlon had been cited by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for having an “aggressive animal,” an arrest affidavit said.
Dolce was recording with his cellphone when a blue sport-utility vehicle drove up to the curb driven by a man Detective Derek Exley testified was Hanlon.
The man called Dolce “stupid,” then a gun appeared held by a hand wearing a disposable plastic glove. Several shots were fired, and Dolce fell to the ground saying “Oh, my god,” repeatedly.
More shots were heard, followed by a car door slamming and the vehicle heard driving away.
Two men were heard administering CPR to Dolce until EMS could arrive.
The phone — still recording — was found beside Dolce's body by an AMR medical tech who viewed the video and turned it over to police.
Prosecutors asked Exley questions whether the reflection of Dolce on Hanlon's car in the video shows Dolce reaching into his pocket or making any sudden movements.
Exley said no.
In an audio recording of the citation by Animal Law Enforcement from earlier that day, Hanlon and the animal control officer are heard going back and forth about Hanlon’s “duty to restrain animals and having a dangerous dog.”
They also are heard talking about the fence separating Hanlon’s and Dolce’s properties, and Hanlon says, “Well, maybe he just needs his ass kicked. Maybe that will help. I’ve done that before. That will sometimes get your neighbors to back off.”
Later, Hanlon is heard saying, “We’re just gonna kick his ass, that’s all we’re gonna do. Next time I see him, I’ll just kick his ass. ... I guarantee you once he gets his ass kicked, that will be the end of it.”
Dolce was found dead less than an hour later.
During Thursday's trial, other witnesses also testified and evidence, beyond the video footage of Dolce's murder, was presented, including photos of Hanlon's vehicle, his clothes and the contents of his vehicle.
The trial is set to continue Friday.