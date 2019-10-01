A little over a year ago, when Micah Rice set out to establish a "world-class" mountain bike race like his hometown had never seen, he was relieved to find some Colorado Springs bigwigs already pondering the prospect.
Key players in tourism and economic development sounded on board, Rice said.
“Maybe that’s the angle it needed to come from, not just, say, the enthusiasts who’ve wanted to see it happen,” he said. “Maybe that’s why it hasn’t happened.”
The Pikes Peak Apex was announced Tuesday morning at USA Cycling headquarters, where Rice, formerly a race organizer within the governing body, was joined by representatives from the city and the firm RockShox. The Springs-based leader in bike suspension manufacturing is set to sponsor the four-day challenge in the works for Sept. 24-27 of 2020.
With a $50,000 prize purse being dangled, heads in the cycling world are sure to turn.
“We wanted to do that right out of the gate to make a big splash,” Rice told The Gazette.
Visit Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp is lending “small” but “critical” funds, Rice said. Along with RockShox, more critical funding is anticipated from the city’s Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax.
The LART committee has approved $85,000, with the thumbs-up still needed from City Council. That would be a level of backing never attained by previous grassroots mountain bike races in town.
The LART request was made by the nonprofit Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. Ccomprised of other nonprofit and for-profit partners, the alliance sees the Apex race as an economic boon to the region and a potential steward for the future.
“A big focus of this event is to make sure we’re giving back to these trails, with a goal of trying to finish Ring the Peak, with a goal of trying to make sure we can create new trails and maintain existing trails,” Rice said, referring to the decades-long endeavor to complete a loop around America’s Mountain.
“There’s no profit being skimmed off the top here," Rice said. "The money is going to go back into getting ready for next year’s event, the 2021 version, or put straight back into trails through the organizations we’re working with.”
Entry fees would make up the other funding “bucket,” Rice said — $385 each for the 350 athletes expected. The $50,000 purse would be split evenly between men and women, he said, with winnings spread deep.
“Several thousand for the winner, male and female,” he said, “but we want that person in 20th place or 25th place to be battling it out to win some money back, too. We want the top pros to come, but we’re definitely looking at that next group.”
That next group being the amateurs or “weekend warriors,” Rice said — the locals who know the trails best and see a chance at glory. Rice expects national champions and Olympic-caliber cyclists, but he declined to give names.
And he declined to go into great detail on courses. The idea is to start Thursday with a prologue, a warmup at a city park. “We’re working with parks and rec on where that’s going to be,” Rice said.
He said he’s working with the U.S. Forest Service and other landowners on the weekend stages. Talks so far, he said, have entailed 30- to 50-mile days with thousands of feet of climbing starting from the city.
Aid stations would be set up throughout the courses, Rice said. One might follow Gold Camp and Old Stage roads to prime singletrack in Jones Park. Another might follow Rampart Range Road to other trails around Rampart Reservoir.
Permitting is among logistics yet to be nailed down — nothing Rice isn’t familiar with, having run sanctioned events for almost 10 years.
“There’s no major red flags that have been thrown up by anybody at this point,” he said.
Come back later for an update to this story.