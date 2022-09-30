DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers with busted wagon wheels.
There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place.
It’s a plaque proclaiming the Buckhorn Exchange a National Historic Landmark, recognizing this as Denver’s oldest restaurant, established in 1893.
“Everything changes around us,” says the longtime manager inside, Anthony Perez, “but we’re still the same.”
The clientele is different — in the place of grimy, rowdy railroad men, miners and gamblers, now high-paying tourists and regulars coming for wild game and prime cuts of beef sliced tableside, the very best from the city’s most legendary steakhouse.
It’s no longer railroad builders across the street, but instead commuters of the light rail. The original, copper register sits idle upstairs, under the state’s first liquor license. Modern technology handles transactions now.
But the bar is the same, the white oak magnificence built in Germany in 1857 and ferried across the Great Plains. The tables are the same, with the holders underneath for poker players’ drinks. The wooden floors, the tin ceilings, the bathrooms where patrons swear they see ghosts — it’s all the same.
As is the whiskey cocktail said to be the choice of “Buffalo Bill.” As is the bean and ham soup said to be craved by another reveler of the day, “Teddy” Roosevelt.
But these are not the things making eyes widen and jaws drop through the door.
“It’s as much a museum as it is a restaurant,” says server Jake Roberts.
There’s the cape buffalo said to be killed by Roosevelt, among taxidermy beasts covering the walls. There are bison, elk, lamb, duck and quail, which you will find on the menu along with the occasional rattlesnake and alligator. There’s a 9-foot Kodiak bear upstairs by the chuckwagon, a swirly-horned kudu here, a brown-striped zebra there, and elsewhere peacocks, monkeys, mountain goats, mountain lions and a sea lion.
These are all explained by the man behind the Buckhorn. Henry H. Zietz was a hunter, and an ambitious, globe-trotting one at that. And he was much, much more.
Zietz was “a truly historical Western character,” read his 1949 obituary in The Rocky Mountain News. The paper remembered him as “the last of the Buffalo Bill Scouts, a former intimate of H.A.W. Tabor, mining king of the early days, and a friend of President Theodore Roosevelt.”
Zietz left his home of Prairie du Chien, Wis., at an early age. He initially landed at the mines ruled by Tabor. But his true, Western dreams were realized when he got to riding and hunting with Col. William Cody’s band. Zietz would become known as “Shorty Scout,” a name given to him by a top associate of Buffalo Bill, Chief Sitting Bull.
Zietz was noticed beyond his stature. President Theodore Roosevelt was quoted: “I’ve hunted all over the world and by jove, Shorty is one of the best guides I’ve ever had!”
Zietz’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to the brick, corner building across from the expanding Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.
He’d call it the Rio Grande Exchange for the agreement with workers across the street: They’d cash their checks and be given a token for one beer. Of course, Zietz knew they’d buy more.
And of course, his pal in Washington would make the Exchange known far and wide.
“Theodore Roosevelt apparently loved that soup so much that he brought it back to the White House,” says Roberts, serving the hot, fragrant bowl of beans and ham today. “They say they still make that soup at the White House today.”
It’s but one specialty that has stood the test of time here. Traditions were maintained by Zietz’s family after his death, before the decades gave way to the unrelated ownership group of today.
They’ve maintained a reputation impossible to ignore among the rich and famous. The Buckhorn Exchange has been visited by several presidents and members of British royalty, along with countless pro athletes and celebrities.
“Von Miller, Wayne Gretzky, Dana White,” Roberts says. “I just did the ‘Pawn Stars’ guys.”
Says fellow server Kay Haas: “I think my favorite was Garth Brooks.”
Haas is one of the Buckhorn’s longtime employees, like the manager, Perez. He’s worked here 32 years.
“My autographs are that high,” he says, motioning far above the creaking floor.
But it’s not those encounters with fame that keep him and others around, he says. They are as much managers, servers and hosts as they are tour guides, showing anyone and everyone around the place.
“It’s the history,” Perez says. “We’re here because we don’t want it to die.”
On the menu
Among beloved starters: Rocky Mountain oysters ($13); smoked buffalo sausage served with a red chile polenta and spicy mustard ($14); grilled duck rubbed with lavender and pepper and complemented by a raspberry, red zinfandel sauce ($16); and sirloin game tips ($19). Look for fried alligator tail and rattlesnake.
Soup or salad and bread served with all meals. Also garlic mashed potatoes, baked potato and baked beans.
Choices of New York strip, beef tenderloin and T-bone steaks ($50-$60). Also steak dinners made for two, three, four or five people ($100-$230). Steaks are cut lean with “all but a very thin layer of the fat cover,” the menu describes, forming “a lovely crust.” Carved tableside and topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions.
The restaurant promises “lean and sweet” from its buffalo prime rib, roasted to medium rare ($50-$60).
Other proteins ($32-50): velvety elk medallions grilled with peppercorn crust; slow-smoked and saucy pork ribs; lamb marinated in olive oil, rosemary and thyme; charbroiled salmon with a side of red chile hollandaise; quail over a pear and apricot glaze; and Cornish game hen over wild rice and an orange chipotle glaze. Those can be mixed and matched on combo plates.
The favorite dessert is the slice of hot Dutch apple pie ($12), coated in a cinnamon rum sauce and topped with whipped cream and ice cream.
Wide array of specialty cocktails, whiskey and wines.