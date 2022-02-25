Snarf's Sandwiches, which has grown to more than two dozen locations in three states since it was founded just over a quarter-century ago, is the latest Denver-area restaurant to expand to Colorado Springs.
The chain plans to open a location this summer at 7495 N. Academy Blvd., in the Shops at Falcon Landing retail center in northern Colorado Springs. The space had been occupied by a Tokyo Joe's restaurant, which recently closed after opening in 2013.
Founder and owner Jimmy Seidel debuted Snarf's in Boulder in 1996 and said he's worked his way south to Denver and other cities ever since.
Snarf's now has 19 locations in Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Golden, Greenwood Village, Longmont and Westminster, according to the chain's website. Additional Colorado locations are coming to Denver, Dillon and Louisville.
Seidel also has opened four locations in his hometown of St. Louis. Two more outlets have opened in Austin, Texas, after Seidel was encouraged to expand there by longtime Snarf's fans who had moved from Boulder.
Seidel said he's eyed Colorado Springs for several years and has been attracted by the area's booming population.
"Colorado Springs is one of the fastest growing cities in Colorado, probably the fastest growing," Seidel said. "A lot of my customers have moved that way and down into your area. We want to continue to service them and find new customers."
Snarf's specializes in oven-toasted, gourmet sandwiches on its proprietary fresh-baked bread, Seidel said. Sandwiches are made to order using premium meats and cheeses, fresh vegetables and the chain's signature hot giardiniera peppers.
Snarf's also features soups, fresh salads, kid-sized subs, vegetarian options, desserts and a full catering menu.
Like burgers, pizza, chicken and other fast-food and quick-serve categories, there's plenty of competition in the sandwich industry. Subway, Jimmy John's, Jersey Mike's and other national chains are plentiful in Colorado Springs, along with local favorites such as Wooglin’s, Oliver’s Deli and East Coast Deli.
Seidel, however, said he believes Snarf's sandwiches, toppings and food preparation set the chain apart and that Springs residents will embrace the concept.
"We think that Colorado Springs is going to love the sandwich and we're going to do very well," Seidel said.
The North Academy location won't be the only Snarf's.
Seidel said he is looking for locations and that three, and possibly four, might be a reasonable number of Snarf's restaurants in the Springs.
Snarf's joins a growing list of Denver-area restaurant, bar and entertainment concepts that have expanded to the Springs in recent years. Among them: Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully's Pizza, Denver Biscuit Co., Dos Santos Tacos, White Pie Pizzeria, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Anthony's Pizza, Mici Handcrafted Italian, ViewHouse and Parry's Pizzeria.
Meanwhile, representatives of Tokyo Joe's, the suburban Denver, fast-casual Asian chain, didn't respond to emails seeking information about why the North Academy location had closed. Tokyo Joe's continues to operate at 5086 N. Nevada Ave., 1634 S. Nevada and 5697 Barnes Road in the Springs.
A sign in the window of the North Academy Tokyo Joe's indicated that an employee shortage was a reason for the closure.
"We have decided to relocate the business from this location to our nearly North Nevada Avenue location to help with improving our staffing and management of the business," the sign said. "As you know, it has become a very challenging labor market."