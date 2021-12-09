briefly
Mici Handcrafted Italian opens second Springs location
Mici Handcrafted Italian, the family run, fast-casual Denver restaurant chain, opened its second location this week in Colorado Springs at 9275 N. Union Blvd., in the north-side, King Soopers-anchored Marketplace at Briargate shopping center.
The location will test out a new format.Unlike Mici’s six other restaurants, the 1,000-square-foot Briargate location will have no indoor seating and offer only carryout, delivery and catering from the restaurant’s regular menu of pastas, pizzas, salads and gelato. Other locations are about 1,800 square feet.
Before the onset of the COVID-10 pandemic, Mici was seeing an increase in online ordering for pickup and delivery, said CEO Elliot Schiffer.
Now, as restaurants have emerged from stay-at-home orders and dining room closures, Mici’s dine-in service has fallen to about 20% of its business from 40% — though overall sales have remained strong because of carryout, delivery and catering, Schiffer said.
The new Briargate location in the King Soopers shopping center, surrounded by thousands of rooftops and a short drive from unincorporated Black Forest to the north, seemed like a good outlet to try the carryout, delivery and catering model, he said.
”We just believe that in the right location, the right neighborhood, that we could make a successful business model in a smaller space and ... test out the idea of serving a really premium pizza product and homemade pasta sauces and doing that in a way that’s basically taking the Domino’s model, that delivery model, and doing it with a really good product,” Schiffer said.
Mici opened its first Colorado Springs location in February northeast of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, in the First & Main Town Center retail complex. That location has indoor seating for 46 people.
The chain also has two Denver locations and restaurants in Parker, Highlands Ranch and Lafayette. It also recently announced it’s struck a franchise agreement for 30 Phoenix-area locations.
Rich Laden, The Gazette