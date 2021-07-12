Investigators say they're looking at a mundane explanation for an incident that landed four people in jail Friday and sent shudders through Denver with an embarrassing security scare after a cache of guns and drugs were found in hotel rooms near Coors Field.
Officers initially feared that the more than a dozen weapons and large supply of ammunition they seized could have been part of a terrorist plot, leading to national headlines as Denver welcomes thousands of tourists for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. Sources familiar with the investigation told The Gazette that police now suspect the four people arrested at the Maven Hotel were actually involved in a deal that saw weapons used as currency to buy illicit drugs. The sources asked not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter in public.
Police on Friday arrested Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, in the case.
In a jailhouse interview Monday, Gabriel Rodriguez said he went to the hotel Friday to deliver drugs to Platt, who he said had boasted of guns but hadn't talked about using them.
He was shocked the public feared an attack on the All-Star festivities.
"I'm freaking out — I'm freaking out," he said.
At least two of the people arrested in the case had outstanding warrants, and three of them were barred from possessing weapons because of felony convictions, according to arrest affidavits released by police Monday.
Court papers released Monday showed ample evidence of drugs, with heroin, methamphetamine and a synthetic drug called ecstasy or Molly found after police obtained a search warrant. Police say they also found more than a dozen weapons and thousands in cash.
Court papers said the incident began when a hotel housekeeper discovered firearms in one of the rooms. Hotel employees snooped out out which car the guest had parked in in the facility's underground lot and told police they spotted tactical gear including a bullet-resistant vest and high-capacity magazines in plain view in the car, court papers said.
Ricardo Rodriguez rented two rooms in the seven-story Blake Street hotel, court records show. Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, told a Denver County judge on Monday that he has worked for the U.S. government for 16 years, including a stint with the counter-terrorism division of the Department of Homeland Security. Denver police also discovered Ricardo Rodriguez has a 2002 conviction in Lakewood for criminal impersonation.
County Judge Tanya Wheeler set bail for Ricardo Rodriguez at $75,000 after Deputy District Attorney Michelle Williams told the court that she believed Rodriguez "seems to be the ringleader" of the operation. He was held on suspicion of weapons charges.
Ricardo Rodriguez told the court that he is in the process of moving to Colorado and wants to make the state his home. When he raised his hand to speak more, Wheeler advised Rodriguez to pipe down.
Court papers say Gabriel Rodriguez was arrested by police in the hotel lobby, carrying a backpack that concealed a 9 mm pistol with an "obliterated" serial number, methamphetamine, heroin and $1,120 in cash.
At the jail, Gabriel Rodriguez said the cash came from his federal stimulus check.
"I didn't do anything that they're talking about, man," Rodriguez said. "I was delivering drugs and that's all, and I'm sorry."
He was held on drug and weapons allegations in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to court papers, police arrested Platt as he left one of the rooms and headed to the hotel's basement. Police said Platt was wanted in Douglas County on a felony warrant. A spokesperson for Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the existence of a warrant that included a "national extradition order," meaning officials there would pursue Platt even across state lines.
Platt has previous felony convictions in Boulder County for theft and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the affidavit, court records show. He was held in lieu of $50,000 on the warrant along with possible drug and weapons counts.
The fourth suspect, Kanoelehua Serikawa, had an active warrant in Longmont, according to the affidavit.
Serikawa's attorney, Trent Mannina, told The Gazette that his client had peripheral involvement in the incident. He indicated at the hearing that there is no indication that the guns belonged to Serikawa.
She was held in lieu of $50,000 bail on drug allegations.