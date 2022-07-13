Excavators hit the dirt on Fort Carson Wednesday morning to commemorate the beginning of a major demolition project that will take place over the next year.

The groundbreaking marks the start of a four-year plan to build modern housing units on post for soldiers and their families.

Between now and October, crews will be removing 78 housing units in Cherokee Village West that were vacated earlier this year, according to Fort Carson project director Steve McIntire. An additional 161 units are expected to be removed by August 2023.

The removal of these nearly 60-year-old units will make way for new three- and four-bedroom homes to house Fort Carson soldiers and their families. The neighborhood being demolished was originally built between 1958 and 1962 and partially consisted of two-bedroom units, which are now largely “obsolete” on base.

The project is being carried out through a partnership between the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Fort Carson Directorate of Public Works and Colorado Springs-based Balfour Beatty Communities, which assumed responsibility for Fort Carson housing around 20 years ago.

“This improvement over time just makes quality of life for our soldiers and their families so much better. This has been the most important project to get it across the starting line because it’s going to impact so many families,” said Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander.

The goal is to build the new units by 2025, with upgrades to be energy efficient and offer more storage, garages, outdoor living spaces and modern, open-floor concepts.

McIntire said there was nothing seriously wrong with the units being torn down, but required more maintenance to keep up with as they aged. “We’re real happy to get this going,” he said.

This project comes four years after The Gazette reported that just 64% of Fort Carson residents were satisfied with their housing on the post, with top survey complaints stemming from lacking resolutions for maintenance requests.

Springer said he wants soldiers to have the best possible living experience in the Army, and housing is part of that. “When you move to a place like this and you get to move into a new home, it just sends the signal that we care about you, we love you and we’re happy that you’re part of the team,” he said.

The new homes will replicate the Cherokee Village East neighborhood across the street, which was completed in 2018. Cherokee Village East originally had 114 units that were replaced with 188 units, but the neighborhood today still has a waitlist — reflective of high demand among soldiers for newer housing.

The extra housing was built in the Cherokee East neighborhood because there was space for it, according to McIntire. It also eased the process of moving soldiers out of Cherokee Village West in January. Now, 161 units are expected to replace the 239 torn down in the Cherokee West neighborhood.

Despite fewer units being built in Cherokee Village West than before, the new units are larger and will accommodate more families each. According to the Fort Carson fact sheet, there are 26,530 active-duty military stationed at the Mountain Post, 43% of which lived on the 137,000-acre post as of March 2021.

The neighborhood being refurbished is on the west side of Fort Carson near Colorado 115. Springer said, “I’m excited that when people drive down 115, they’re going to see this work going on, they’re going to see this demolition happening and they’re going to know that we’re taking action.”

Many of the to-be-demolished units have been prepped by undergoing a soft demolition that involves the removal of internal features and the creation of abatement reports by sampling the interior for asbestos, according to McIntire.

Despite this project just getting started, other housing projects are being considered for the future. McIntire said there are no other projects yet, but early planning stages have begun for other potential housing upgrades on the post.