Longshot Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will hold town hall-style meetings in Colorado Springs and Boulder this week, her campaign said Tuesday, marking the Hawaiian congresswoman’s first visit to Colorado since declaring her run.
Gabbard, 38, is serving her fourth term in Congress and is a major in the Hawaii National Guard. She’s the first female combat veteran to run for president.
“At the town halls, Tulsi will continue to share her vision for ending our engagement in costly regime change wars, the new Cold War and arms race, and investing U.S. resources in serving the needs of the American people,” her campaign said in a release.
Gabbard is scheduled to appear in Colorado Springs on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Room in the Beckett Event Center, 6436 South Highway 85-87. Her campaign advises parking in the west entrance. Attendees can RSVP at bit.ly/2SFfNqt.
A Thursday town hall is planned in Boulder from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road. Attendees are urged to bring a snack and to RSVP at bit.ly/2P6B2iT.
Gabbard stands out in the Democrats’ shrinking primary field with her strong opposition to military intervention abroad and other unorthodox positions.
“Go beyond the mainstream media bias and smears and meet the genuine freedom fighter!” her campaign site says, echoing a recent complaint by Gabbard that her candidacy has been derailed by an “almost total corporate media blackout.”
Gabbard is seeking to jump-start her campaign despite finishing in seventh place in New Hampshire.