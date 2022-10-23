Abortions in Colorado

• 17,750 abortions were performed in 1984, the highest amount the state has had in one year

• In 2021, 11,580 abortions were done, up from 9,869 in 2020

• By the end of September, the number of abortions performed, 9,898, had surpassed 2020’s total, with three months remaining

• Of those, 2,477 women came from out-of-state this year, nearly double the amount in 2020

• About three in four abortions conducted in Colorado last year were eight weeks’ gestation or less

• Thirty-five women who had abortions last year were more than 28 weeks into their pregnancy

• Just over two in three women who had abortions in 2021 opted for the non-surgical medical procedure, while 28% had a suction method

• One in five women who sought abortions last year had had one previous abortion, and 3%, or 367 women, had had three or more prior abortions

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment