The pandemic might have delayed plans for two new hotels near the Colorado Springs Airport, but it didn't stop them.
Now, nearly two years after construction was initially scheduled to start, work is poised to begin in early 2022 on the $62 million project, which would add the hotels and a possible conference center as part of the airport's fast-growing Peak Innovation Park.
Jim DiBiase, director of COS Hotel Partners Project 1, said the first of three phases of construction on the dual-branded hotel complex should begin in April and be finished in the spring of 2023 and will include a 139-room, four-story Residence Inn on a 6-acre parcel southeast of Milton E. Proby and Peak Innovation parkways, just south of the airport's passenger terminal. He said a second phase, which includes a 127-room, four-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel, would begin a year after the Residence Inn opens.
The hotel project also includes 12,000-square-foot conference center that would be built if demand for meeting space in the two hotels is strong enough to justify the project, DiBiase said. The limited liability company, which includes Atlanta-based hotel developer Hotel Equities, plans to buy the site in Peak Innovation Park for $1.7 million in March, after the project wins approval from city officials.
The two-hotel complex was first proposed in mid-2019 and was set to begin construction in spring 2020, but the project was delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed travel and tourism. Passenger numbers at the airport have boomed since Dallas-based, low-fare giant Southwest Airlines began service to Colorado Springs in March with 13 daily flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
"We believe demand (for these hotels) will be extremely strong; there are no other hotels in the business park," DiBiase said. "We estimate these hotels will operate at an 80% occupancy rate. Demand generators for these hotels are strong with the military, Amazon, Aerospace (Corp.) and Northrop Grumman. The city continues to grow, and the airport area is growing along with it."
Peak Innovation Park also includes a fulfillment center, delivery station and sorting facility for online retailing giant Amazon, a space warfighting laboratory under construction by nonprofit research organization Aerospace Corp., offices for defense contractor Northrop Grumman, a military air terminal and a regional wildfire fighting complex for the U.S. Forest Service.
DiBiase said his partners also could be bidders to develop a full-service hotel on a nearby site with several restaurants, extensive meeting space and other amenities in about five years. DiBiase and Hotel Equities also are partners in a 261-room hotel in the 400 block of South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, which will carry Marriott's SpringHill Suites and Element brands and is expected to open in April.