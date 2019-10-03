Defense attorneys for a man accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a Colorado Springs woman paralyzed last year argued Thursday that police mishandled the evidence.
Preston Bailey, 29, crashed into a Dodge Ram truck at East Bijou Street and North Circle Drive on Jan. 15, 2018, after he finished a drug deal in a parking lot in the 100 block of North Academy Boulevard, court documents say.
The crash left Brittany Barker, then 26, paralyzed from the waist down.
Bailey and another man then fled and stole a Saturn Ion from Jolena Crowe, who had pulled over to help when she saw the crash, the affidavit said. Crowe said the men approached while she stood outside her car and told her, “We have guns.” She tried to close the driver’s door, but Bailey and the other man got into the car, arrest records say.
Bailey sped off, hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking lot nearby and drove to The Willows at Printers Park Apartments, 2205 Willow Tree Grove, the records say. He was arrested Jan. 31, 2018.
Bailey is accused of aggravated robbery, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
In closing arguments, his lawyers said DNA evidence was contaminated by police at the crash site. The lawyers argued that police didn't change their gloves while collecting the evidence.
"That's just pathetic when you're trying to collect biological evidence," lead defense attorney Damon Cassens said.
Some DNA evidence was collected properly, and it proved that Bailey wasn't driving the Chevy Equinox that hit Barker's truck, the defense said. A deployed airbag in the Equinox had two sets of male DNA. One wasn't identified; the other was of another man involved in the hit-and-run.
The prosecution argued that despite the other man's DNA being on the airbag, Bailey drove the Equinox and was the man who threatened Crowe just before her car was stolen.
"Forensic evidence is a great tool," the prosecution said. "But what (the defense) has nothing to say about is his client's statements: 'I was the driver.'... The defendant told you who was driving. The defendant told you his role in this crime. Take him for his word."
Bailey posted a $25,000 bond Feb. 1, 2018. The jury was deliberating the case Thursday afternoon.