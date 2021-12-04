Worker shortages are being felt in many sectors, and those shortages can have ripple effects on consumers, other businesses and the economy in general. Here are some examples:

Tyler Sherman, co-owner of Odyssey Gastropub, said the downtown Colorado Springs restaurant closed its second location, called The Bench, in July when an apartment developer wanted to buy out the restaurant's lease. He said he made that decision, in part, because hiring and retaining enough staff to stay open proved next to impossible, even as The Bench was attracting plenty of diners.

"It was so hard to keep staff that when we had the opportunity to sell, it was too good to turn down," Sherman said. "Every day, we had to shift the schedule when somebody called in sick, didn't show up for work or just quit."

Many employers are significantly boosting wages to attract staff. Sherman raised the starting wage for kitchen workers at Odyssey 25% to $15 an hour to slow the rapid turnover that plagued the restaurant earlier in the year. He said sometimes potential job candidates wouldn't show up for an interview, or once they were hired they wouldn't show up to work or quit on the first day if they found a higher-paying position elsewhere.

Jake Topakas, owner of Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna on Colorado Springs' west side, suffered worker shortages in the summer as his staff entered other industries.

But business typically declines in the winter months as visits from tourists, school kids and others slow, so staffing isn't currently an issue. Still, he has had to raise wages.

“The people in this industry work harder than any other industry in our society, I believe,” Topakas said. And as the cost of food, housing and utilities have gone up, so does the need to boost workers' pay to make ends meet. Just as he's had to raise prices to offset his costs.

“I think these are changes that have happened in our country and across the globe itself are going to be permanent,” Topakas said. “There's a whole new era ahead of us.”

Darek Barnes, who owns five Ace Hardware stores in Colorado Springs, has the employees he needs to handle current work and sales loads.

The summer, however, was a different story; the retailer never was able to fill 20 to 25 seasonal jobs, he said.

“When people were still getting free government money and there was no incentive to go back to work, it was fighting a losing battle,” Barnes said, expressing an opinion shared by some other business people.

When he couldn’t find the seasonal help, existing employees were tasked with a bigger workload. Barnes said he paid them multiple bonuses over the summer and higher wages to match the marketplace.

“It was very difficult on the stores and the employees who were here,” Barnes said of the labor shortage’s impact on his workforce.

But the summer labor shortage is just one issue he faced, Barnes said. Profit margins haven’t increased as fast as costs, and his only alternative is to raise retail prices, he said.

“We’re in a pickle,” Barnes said. “I’m not sure exactly what to do, but we know pricing is kind of the only solution that we have at our disposal. We can’t take labor down any further; it’s kind of got a new, artificial floor. We can’t take rent down because it’s going up. We can’t take insurance down because it’s going up.”

American Furniture Warehouse, based in suburban Denver and one of the state’s largest furniture retailers, has several hundred drivers and its own fleet of more than 800 tractors and trailers and 250 delivery trucks, said Nolan Morrison, who heads real estate development for the company. The combination of those vehicles pick up furniture from distributors, haul it to company warehouses and deliver it to customers.

The size of its fleet and staff make American Furniture Warehouse possibly one of the state’s largest privately held trucking companies, Morrison said.

But at any given time of late, American Furniture Warehouse might be 30 to 40 drivers short, which has been the retailer’s biggest labor struggle, he said.

Without those drivers, deliveries that traditionally have taken two days might take five to seven days, though the company has done better of late getting purchases to customers faster, Morrison said.

“It does affect business,” he said. “It affects our consumers. Our goal is to be able to get the consumer their product in the fastest time that we can possibly do that. Without that labor, that does start to affect our ability to take care of the customers, which is our No. 1 focus.”

American Furniture Warehouse has experienced the driver shortage over the last three to four years, but it’s gotten worse over the last 1 to 1 ½ years, Morrison said.

He’s not sure why the company hasn’t found the drivers it needs. Drivers are paid on commission and can earn $60,000 to $80,000 a year and even more, he said.

The company has boosted commissions over the last few years, enhanced its driver training and operates newer and nicer vehicles, Morrison said.

But picking up and delivering furniture is a physically demanding job, he acknowledged. The trucking industry and its drivers also are heavily regulated when it comes to how long someone works, while some potential employees might not want to be on the road and away from home, he said.

“There’s other jobs out there, so someone has to kind of choose to do that,” Morrison said.

The retailer also has struggled to find employees in some skilled positions — mechanics to maintain its fleet of vehicles, along with furniture upholstery and wood repair.

“Even though we do teach that, that’s another one where we struggle finding people that want to do that,” Morrison said.

Diane Price, president and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado Springs, said she had to freeze student enrollment in July because of a shortage of teachers.

The child care industry was already struggling with staff shortages before COVID-19 struck, but the pandemic has exacerbated the shortage, Price said. The loss of older teachers — baby boomers — to retirement has been felt keenly in recent years.

“We didn’t think of a creative way to create a pathway to fill those positions when the baby boomers retired," Price said. "We should have been forward thinking and innovative and I don’t think we were.”

Price is fighting back in many ways, from greater use of teacher assistants to "significant" pay hikes and signing bonuses.

When child care is lacking, that affects the ability of other workers to return to their industries as well, Price noted.

"If we don’t have enough child care, that’s going to stifle business from robustly turning around."