Hundreds of balloons fill the morning sky above New Mexico Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The “Infinitude” balloon piloted by visual neuroscientist Jonathan Wolfe floats into the sky Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Pilot Jonathan Wolfe, 48, and his mother, Ann Glaser, sit before he and his crew began launching during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this month. Wolfe’s mother first took him to the festival when he was a young child in 1973.
Hundreds of balloons launch from the festival grounds Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
People watch balloons launch as a balloon shaped as Vincent van Gogh fills with hot air Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Balloons float past the bronze sculpture of festival founder Sid Cutter and his chase dogs at Balloon Festival Park Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Spectators capture pictures of the balloons as they begin to launch from the 80-plus acres at the launch field Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Balloons of many different shapes and colors launch into the crisp fall air Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Balloons light up the early morning sky during the Dawn Patrol Show Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Crew leader Benjamin Brown, right, pilot Jonathan Wolfe, kneeling in basket, and the rest of the crew for the ”Infinitude” balloon fill the envelope with hot air as they prepare to launch during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this month. The festival runs through Sunday .
Pilot Jonathan Wolfe gives a high-five to the crew below as he launches into the sky with his mother, Ann Glaser, and her husband, Per-Ivar Glaser, left, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this month. Wolfe, 48, first attended the festival in 1973 with his mother and fell in love with ballooning.
Pilot Tim Taylor fills his balloon with warm air for the Dawn Patrol during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this month.
The Dawn Patrol launches before sunrise this month during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which runs through Sunday.
The forecast calls for winds of 3 mph, at least during these dark hours. The ground is wet from what had been, by the standards of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, an underwhelming opening weekend, with far fewer than 600 rising for mass ascensions and pilots grounded for the evening glows.
Hundreds of balloons ascend into the New Mexico sky during the fourth day of the balloon festival. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 14.
Some locals wondered when such an opening last occurred in the event’s 47 years, and some feared Monday wouldn’t be much better. So much for that climate prized by hot air balloon lovers from around the world.
“You worry about the things you can control, and the weather’s one thing we can’t,” fiesta Executive Director Paul Smith had said leading up to the weekend. “It’s always nerve-wrecking. You’ve worked as hard as you can, planned out every detail. But it still depends on Mother Nature.”
But now, just after 5 a.m., a long line of headlights stretches to Balloon Fiesta Park – some of the tens of thousands of spectators well aware that something magical can happen at the grandest showcase of its kind, which continues through this weekend.
They walk across the grassy field to the balloons standing, “dawn patrol” blasting fire for a fine spectacle paired with the laser show. But this isn’t why they came.
The carnival scene surrounding the 80-acre field is coming to life. Clouds still cover the Sandia Mountains to the northeast. No wind.
“All right, guys,” Tim Taylor says to the crowd around his basket. “We’re getting ready to take off.”
His crew gives him a push. And so erupts the day’s first round of applause.
His wife, Daren, watches the red, white and blue balloon slowly, peacefully drift higher and farther. “Oh yeah,” she says. “That looks pretty.”
The Salt Lake City couple has returned to the fiesta for 30 years, ever since they got married here in a balloon.
“What’s it like to be up there?” Daren says. “You’re one with. One with. That’s how I describe it.”
The sun rises, bursting through the clouds. A green flag is raised beside the field. Green means go for pilots.
Over the sea of people, vibrant orbs swell everywhere. Soon the sky is overtaken, a Technicolor migration hovering south, shapes coming from all directions: a cow, a pig, a frog, a lion, a fish and faces of Yoda, Darth Vader, Van Gogh and Rapunzel joining the invasion.
At what is deemed the planet’s most-photographed event, phones are aimed above. People twirl, taking in the panorama, remarking in different dialects: “So awesome ... Oh my goodness ... Look at that ... That’s amazing ...”
In their mesmerized state, they easily can miss the direction of the whistling, waving “zebras.” The referees clear the premises for lift-offs.
In her 12th year dawning the black and white stripes, Jeanie Moughan wasn’t going to miss the fiesta, even as she’s living in South Korea, where her husband is stationed. “It feels like a family reunion,” she says, receiving gifts from a pilot, per tradition.
That’s been the sentiment among crews since 1973, the year of the First World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Albuquerque. Now pilots from about 20 countries compete for portions of the fiesta mornings, watched by the bronze likeness of the man who started it all, who dreamt of seeing this gathering like never before.
Sid Cutter grew up the son of accomplished aviators, becoming one himself with the Air Force while manning an array of single-engine jets, large cargo aircraft and helicopters. With hot air balloons, he cemented his name in the history of flight.
Beside the fiesta field, the International Balloon Museum tells the story of the first gravity-defying technology. “The world changed forever,” reads the display through the front doors.
In 1783, King Louis XVI ordered fowl to be sent up in a hot air balloon before man dared two months later. Jacques Charles became the first solo pilot, returning to civilization with stunning word regarding “the immensity of the horizon.”
That sparked centuries of bold adventure, from David G. Simon ballooning 101,516 feet in 1957, to extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner’s Red Bull-sponsored free fall from a balloon near 120,000 feet. The balloon always has inspired wonder, and Cutter’s fiesta continues as the ultimate stage.
Ann Glaser took her baby boy to that 1973 showing. “This guy would just light up,” she says of the boy, now the 48-year-old pilot.
“Oh yeah, I have deep memories of those wonderful, magical balloons,” Jonathan Wolfe says, preparing his eye-catching balloon for flight. He’s a visual neuroscientist specializing in fractals, striking patterns such as this one inflating before a crowd: a never-ending swirl of purples, blues, oranges and reds.
“Infinitude” is the motto. And that’s felt by onlookers as the balloon departs, becoming smaller with hundreds of others, beautiful specks across the horizon.